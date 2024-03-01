About Gear4Music

Gear4Music is a destination for music lovers. It sells various musical instruments and equipment at affordable prices, making purchasing accessible for all musicians.

Whether you are a beginner or a pro, you can buy acoustic guitars, DJ equipment, percussion, studio mixers, headphones, microphones, stage lights, and more.

On top of the competitive prices, you can save even more on your next order. Here on this page, we provide the top ways to save with Gear4Music discount codes and offers.

Shop Clearance Deals

Choose a department at Gear4Music and select the ‘Clearance’ tab under the category heading. Here you can find the best Gear4Music discounts available on the site.

You can find savings on electric guitars, headphones, studio microphones, podcasting equipment, bass guitars, and more.

These discounts are listed all year round.

Enjoy Seasonal Sales

Shop the Gear4Music seasonal sales to score some of the best deals. Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to save at most stores, and the Black Friday sale at Gear4Music is no exception.

You can also save big during other holidays, events, special occasions, and more.

Sign Up for the Newsletter

Sign up for the Gear4Music email newsletter to receive updates on the best deals, offers, and sales when they happen. You will find out about new product releases before the general public. Plus, you will also get exclusive Gear4Music vouchers and promotions.

The email sign-up is free, and you will receive emails in your inbox periodically. You can also feel free to unsubscribe at any time.

Product Warranty

Most items sold by Gear4Music come with a warranty. The length of the warranty varies depending on the item and category.

Most new items come with a minimum three-year warranty. Ex-demo items and nearly-new items come with a one-year warranty. Used items come with a minimum six-month warranty.

You can verify the item warranty on the individual product pages.

