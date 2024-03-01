Funimation Vouchers 2024

About Funimation

Funimation is an entertainment company specialising in anime streaming and distribution. Founded in 1994, it has become a major player in the anime industry, offering a vast library of popular and classic anime titles.

As part of Crunchyroll, Funimation offers memberships that allow you to watch thousands of anime titles. The company also produces original anime series and movies, contributing to the global anime community.

Using a Funimation promo code, you can sign up for a free trial or get a discount on a subscription. If you’re unsure where to start, look no further than Trusted Reviews! This page will cover vouchers and UK deals you can grab.

Stream Anime for Free

If you’re curious about Funimation’s library, you can sign up for free and access a sample of the anime titles available. However, you will be watching with ads. You don’t need to sign up for a free trial; just register with your email address.

If you want to enjoy ad-free streaming, Funimation subscriptions start at £7.99. Several options are available, and you may be able to use a Funimation promo code to get a discount.

Using a Funimation Voucher

Redeeming a Funimation promo code or voucher is a straightforward process. Customers can find promo codes that offer a 60-day free trial or a 20% discount off your first month. Grab the Funimation code that suits your needs, and follow these instructions.

Click on the Funimation voucher you want to use. Select your subscription or shop for merch and collectibles. Locate the ‘Promo Code’ field below your item. Paste your Funimation code in the space provided. Enjoy your discount and start streaming!

It’s important to note that Funimation promo codes can only be redeemed when you pay by credit card. The company also accepts payment through PayPal, but you cannot redeem any offers.

Funimation Cancellations

Enjoy no contracts or long-term commitments when you sign up for a subscription. If you want to cancel your Funimation Premium, you can do so anytime. Navigate to your account settings to manage active subscriptions and request cancellation.

You can also cancel a Funimation subscription using the iOS or Android app. On your iPhone, turn off ‘Automatic Renewal’, and your subscription will stop at the end of the billing cycle. For Android users, cancellations are under ‘Your Plan’ in the Funimation app.

Funimation Premium Subscriptions

Get unlimited access to the entire content library with ad-free streaming as a Premium member. Funimation subscriptions cover various needs that cater to your personal preferences. There are two subscriptions to consider:

Premium: For £7.99 per month, you’ll have access to ad-free content, subs and dubs on thousands of titles and up to two simultaneous streams.

Premium Plus: For just £9.99, you’ll get all the perks of Funimation Premium, plus the ability to download content for offline viewing and five simultaneous streams.

Both tiers offer a free trial for 14 days. If you check with us, you may find a Funimation discount code or voucher that extends your free trial up to 60 days. You can pay monthly or get a discount with an annual subscription.