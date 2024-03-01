Flannels Vouchers 2024

About Flannels

Flannels is Britain’s definitive one-stop shop for luxury clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories from top designers.

Shop the online store or one of the company’s 50+ locations throughout the United Kingdom for ready-to-wear items.

Customers enjoy unique, industry-first beauty counter experiences and fresh and established apparel labels for men, women, children, and babies.

Check this page on Trusted Reviews for a Flannels coupon code, or shop the brand’s everyday sales for a bargain.

Shop Flannels Sales

The online Flannels clearance sale is the best place to find high-quality clearance items at discounts of 70% or more. Visit the Flannels sale section either in-store or online for seasonal discounts on men’s and women’s Flannels hoodies and other clothing – make sure to use a Flannels discount code, if eligible, for even bigger savings.

Never shopped their selection online before? Take advantage of the Flannels first order discount to save 10% on your purchase!

How to save at Flannels

For the best discounts on clothing, shoes and accessories for men and women, simply follow our tips below:

Shop with TrustedReviews for first-hand access to all the best Flannels discount codes

Shop the massive Flannels sale for discounts on dresses, tops, shirts, jeans and more

Sign up for the newsletter for the latest fashion drops and Flannels promo codes

Take advantage of the Flannels student discount if you are currently in college or university

Receive free delivery with the majority of online purchases

Enjoy a Premium Styling Experience

Flannels’ Style and Collect service combines the convenience of Click and Collect with a premium in-store personal shopping experience. A complimentary Style and Collect appointment is included with all Click and Collect orders over £250. Personal shoppers will give you an edit of extra pieces selected just for you when you pick up your order in store based on your preferences. Customers who shop with Style and Collect will have access to a private fitting room and priority entry into the store. After you’ve completed your Click and Collect order, simply select the Style and Collect option.

Save Up to 50% With Outlet

Click the “Designer Outlet” link near the bottom of the homepage to browse the biggest markdowns Flannel offers. You’ll find deals on designer clothes, shoes, bags, and other accessories.

Shop by category, or peruse the collections of trending items and new picks. The site will also highlight featured designers to make it easy for you to score luxury for less.

Newsletter Deals

Subscribers to the email newsletter are the first to hear about the biggest sale events, exclusive offers, new products, and other great ways to save. It’s free and easy to opt in, and you can cancel at any time. Drop your email into the box at the bottom of the homepage to get started.

20% Off for Elite Members

A select group of shoppers qualifies for the Flannels Elite+ discount and rewards program, which grants up to 20% off qualifying purchases and a rewards benefit of 1% of the amount spent. The program is open to:

Customers who spend at least £5,000 or €5,000 at once

Members of the PFA (Professional Footballers Association) or PFAI (Professional Footballers Association of Ireland)

Those invited by Flannels, Cruise and Van Mildert

If you are eligible, apply in a nearby shop, and your application will be reviewed. Approved members will also earn one reward point for each £1 spent. Points can be converted into rewards, starting from £5 for 500 points and going up to £20 for 2,000 points.

The discount is valid on full-price merchandise, and certain brands are excluded from the offer. For more information on the programme, contact customer service.

Designer Pieces at Rental Prices

Showcase your style without breaking the bank by renting designer clothing through Flannels Rental. Choose from an expansive rental collection, and your picks will be delivered to your door.

Pay nothing for delivery, returns, or dry cleaning. Pick the rental term that works for you: four, eight, 16, or even 30 days, then simply use the prepaid return packaging to send your items back. Click the “FLANNELS Rental” link in the site footer to get started.