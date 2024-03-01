Fitbit Vouchers 2024

About Fitbit

Established in 2007, Fitbit offers a range of activity trackers, smartwatches, and accessories that monitor metrics like steps, sleep patterns, and more. And with UK sales and limited-time voucher codes, getting a discount is easy!

Known for its innovative smartwatches and tracker devices, you can make the most of your journey with expanded reports and workouts as a Premium member.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we’ve collected a list of tips to help you save money. Watch out for a Fitbit discount code, and take advantage of UK sales events over the holidays and special occasions.

Get Offers by Email

Subscribe to Fitbit’s newsletter to get the inside scoop on the latest sales and UK discount codes. The brand will send you everything you need to save money online. Expect to receive Fitbit voucher codes and special offers for Premium members.

It’s free to sign up, so don’t delay! Scroll to the bottom of the homepage and drop your email in the registration box. If you want to stop receiving the newsletter, you can unsubscribe anytime.

Fitbit Premium Subscriptions

Enrol in Fitbit Premium for advanced wellness reports, special apps, personalised data, and other perks to raise the bar with your products. Start with a 90-day free trial to ensure the service is right for you.

After your Fitbit free trial, Premium subscriptions renew with monthly billing at £7.99. If you sign up for an annual Fitbit subscription, you can take advantage of a Premium discount of more than 30% with a one-time fee of £79.99.

Fitbit’s UK Warranty

Most items sold by Fitbit come with a one-year limited warranty. The UK warranty states that your products will be free from defects and faults in materials or workmanship. If you encounter any problems, you’re covered.

Depending on the issue, Fitbit will offer a free repair or replacement for your device in the first year. To learn more about Fitbit’s warranty or to file a claim, visit the site and contact the customer service team.

Fitbit: FAQs

Are there any Fitbit cashback offers?

Fitbit does not offer any cashback deals or rebates. However, you can always take advantage of upfront discounts by redeeming a Fitbit promo code or voucher.

Does Fitbit have any new customer discounts?

There are no Fitbit promotional codes exclusive to new customers. If you’re placing a first order, Fitbit promotion codes can provide significant savings. We’ve got a list of all codes available, so check here for a discount.

Is there a student discount at Fitbit?

Fitbit’s student discount applies a generous 20% off when you shop online! Provided through UNiDAYS, Fitbit will send you a unique promo code to use upon verifying your status. The student discount can be used on smartwatches or accessories but cannot be used to purchase a Premium subscription.

Are there any Fitbit sales in the UK?

Yes, the brand will run several UK sales events over the year. One of the best times to shop for a watch or tracker is during Fitbit’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. If you missed the big event, look for more deals on Boxing Day or grab a Fitbit promo code from us any day of the year.

How do I use a Fitbit discount code?

Once you’ve selected a Fitbit promo code from our page, follow the deals link to claim your offer. During checkout, locate the ‘Have a promo code?’ link below your subtotal. Paste your Fitbot promotion code in the space provided and hit ‘Apply’ to get your discount.

Where can I find a Fitbit promo code?

This page will detail the latest Fitbit vouchers and promotional codes throughout the year. Most of the deals on our list can save you over 20% off a new smartwatch or tracker, but discount codes for Fitbit accessories will be available. Alternatively, you can sign up for the newsletter to receive sales alerts and vouchers by email!

Is there a Fitbit NHS discount?

Yes, healthcare staff and key workers in the UK can access Fitbit’s NHS Discount Store! There are exclusive offers for NHS staff, including a Fitbit discount code for one tracker and accessory. Alternatively, you can register at Health Service Discounts to obtain a voucher code.