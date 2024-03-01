FFX Vouchers 2024
About FFX
FFX has been a go-to UK retailer of power tools, hand tools, workwear, and fixings since 2003.
Not only can customers and professionals find the latest tools for their projects, but the website’s catalogue also features gardening essentials and protective workwear.
Find deals on FFX screws, nails, fasteners, and anchors by shopping in the clearance section and keeping an eye out for sitewide sales.
Or, if you need a specific tool today at a better price, save on your order with an FFX discount code from this page!
Email Newsletter
Sign up for the email newsletter to stay up to date on the latest FFX sales, deals, and offers available on the site as soon as they become available.
These emails are also a great way to get updates on new product releases or brand launches.
The mailing list is free to join and will automatically arrive in your inbox periodically.
Clearance Page
Check out the clearance page to find FFX deals and low prices on items in nearly every category on the site, all throughout the year.
The options on this page allow you to save even when there isn’t a sitewide sale taking place. Save on FFX cordless power tools, tape measures, tool storage, and workwear.
Plus, choose your favourite category for faster sorting and narrow your options. Check back often to see what new items are in the FFX sale!
Shop Seasonal Sales
At various times throughout the year, FFX will have seasonal sales. There is the ever-popular Black Friday sale that has some of the best savings you will see all year. This sale comes just in time for Christmas gift-giving.
There is also a strong Boxing Day sale each year, as well as Cyber Monday, Summer, and Father’s Day sales. Consider subscribing to emails to hear about the latest FFX sales as they happen.
FAQs
Yes, first-time customers referred to FFX via the Refer a Friend programme can get 10% off their first order. Otherwise, new customers can use any of the FFX discounts found here on our page to save.
Yes, current customers can use any of the vouchers and FFX promo codes found here on our page to save. Sometimes you can even pair a coupon code with a sale item to deepen the savings! Check the terms and conditions of your FFX code to see if it is eligible.
Refer a friend, and they will get an FFX promotion code for 10% off their first order. Once they place that order, you will receive an FFX voucher code for 10% off your next order of £100 or more as well.
No, unfortunately, FFX does not offer cashback on purchases. If you want to earn cashback, you may purchase using a cashback credit card or use an FFX coupon code to save before placing your order.