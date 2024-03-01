eBuyer Vouchers 2024



About eBuyer

eBuyer is a leading retailer offering a vast selection of electronics and technology products.

Its catalogue features laptops, desktops, components, peripherals, and more, all at competitive prices.

eBuyer promo codes and exclusive deals regularly allow you to explore top brands and cutting-edge gadgets without overspending.

Buying from eBuyer ensures you experience the thrill of saving while indulging in the latest tech!

Buy Now, Pay Later

eBuyer offers flexible financing options through Klarna, allowing customers to buy now and pay later. Customers can choose between “Pay in 3” or Credit options, both of which can be combined with an eBuyer promotional code.

“Pay in 3” allows customers to split their payments into three equal instalments, making it easier to manage their budget. This applies to purchases between £49 and £750.

Alternatively, customers can opt for Credit to spread the cost over a longer period, from six months to three years. This option applies to purchases that cost £300 and over. No interest is charged on six to twelve-month terms, while 14.9% interest is charged on 12, 24 and 36-month terms.

Shop the Clearance Sale

eBuyer has a Clearance Sale section that features year-round discounts across various departments.

Customers can find a wide range of products at discounted prices, making it an excellent opportunity to save on eBuyer electronics, hardware, peripherals, and more.

Check this section regularly to find your desired products at lower prices! We will also post the latest eBuyer sales and deals on this page for your convenience.

Save With Daily Deals

eBuyer’s Daily Deals offer new items with discounts of up to 40% every day. These limited-time offers allow customers to discover a fresh selection of products at discounted prices daily.

Customers can find great eBuyer deals on the latest gadgets, electronics, and accessories.

There is a ‘Top Deal’ at the top of the page that features the most discounted item among the daily deals, offering significant savings.

The eBuyer Return Policy

eBuyer’s Return Policy allows customers to make returns within 14 to 30 days, depending on the specific product. The return period may vary for different items, such as laptops, monitors, or peripherals.

Follow these steps to make a return:

Log into your eBuyer account on the website. Hover over your name and click ‘Return an Item’ from the drop-down menu. Click the blue ‘Create New Return’ on the top right. Enter the item’s product description, including the order number. Click ‘Return Item.’ Click ‘Continue.’ Fill in the boxes describing the reasons for making the return. Click ‘Continue.’ Agree to the terms and click ‘Submit.’

Sign Up for Insider Emails

Customers can sign up for eBuyer’s Insider Emails to receive exclusive offers, information about new products, and occasionally, eBuyer promo codes.

By subscribing to the email list, customers become the first to know about upcoming sales and special promotions, gaining access to exclusive deals.

To sign up, visit the eBuyer Insider page and enter your email address.

