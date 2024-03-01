Dyson Vouchers 2024

About Dyson

Since 1991, Dyson has made household appliances, including vacuums, hair stylers, air purifiers, and fans, for consumers across the UK.

Shop the brand’s dozens of vacuum models, including popular cordless battery-powered models that promise ease of use, to keep your home shiny and new.

All you need is a Dyson coupon code or discount code from this page to save!

Refurbished Outlet

Avoid paying full price for brand-new items by shopping in the Dyson Refurbished Outlet. This section of the site features items that have been recertified to brand standards, and every item comes with a standard one-year warranty.

Plus, there is a 35-day money-back guarantee on most items in this section as well for peace of mind. Standard delivery is free on all renewed items too, so visit this page first if you’re hunting for a great deal.

Check the Deals Page

The Dyson Deals page features the latest offers, sales, and promos available at any given time. Sort the page by vacuum, hair care, or air treatment deals to find the best options for you.

Recently, we saw discounts as high as £99.99 off select corded vacuums, £130 off select cordless vacuums, and £30 off select Dyson hair dryers.

Shop Seasonal Sales

Save at various times throughout the year during one of the frequent Dyson seasonal sales.

Options include the ever-popular Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, with strong savings just in time for holiday gift-giving. There are also big sales on Boxing Day and bank holidays for a limited time.

We recommend opting in for the mailing list or checking here for the latest news about upcoming Dyson sales.

Dyson: FAQs

How do I redeem a discount code at Dyson?

To receive a discount on your beauty tools or new vacuum, start by copying a Dyson promo or discount code from our page. Then, add the items you want to your basket. Paste the code in the ‘Have you got a promotional code?’ box in the ‘Payment’ section during checkout, then click ‘Apply’ to receive your new, lower price.

What is the Dyson price match policy?

If you find a lower price on a Dyson device at one of its main UK competitors, the company will match that price. You have seven days to request your price match, and if approved, you will be refunded the difference.

What is the contact info for customer service at Dyson?

To contact Dyson customer service, you can start a WhatsApp conversation via the link on the website, call the toll-free phone number at 0800-298-0298 during working hours, or chat with the Dyson Digital Assistant online at any time.

What payment methods does Dyson accept?

Dyson accepts most major credit cards, including Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, and American Express. Customers may also choose PayPal, Apple Pay, or finance with Klarna. Thankfully, all of these options are combinable with a Dyson promotion code!

Can I choose click and collect at Dyson?

Yes, click and collect is a free delivery option when shopping online at Dyson. Simply select it as your delivery option during checkout, and you will be notified when and where to collect your items.