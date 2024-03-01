Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

DJI Vouchers 2024

Trusted Reviews By Trusted Reviews

10% OFF
Coupon

DJI

DJI OM 6 now with 10% off at DJI Store
 
Elevate your videography with DJI OM 6! Take advantage of a 10% discount and capture stunning, stable footage.
 
 More Less
No code required Get Deal

30% OFF
Coupon

DJI

Get up to 30% off DJI Mavic 3 Fly More Combo accessories at DJI
 
Elevate your DJI Mavic 3 flying experience with up to 30% off on essential accessories including the DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan, Intelligent Flight Battery, and Goggles Integra Motion Combo.
 
 More Less
No code required Get Deal

30% OFF
Coupon

DJI

Get up to 30% off DJI Mavic 3 accessories at DJI Store
 
Elevate your drone experience with discounted DJI Mavic 3 Fly More Combo accessories, including the DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan, Intelligent Flight Battery, and Goggles Integra Motion Combo.
 
 More Less
No code required Get Deal

£140 OFF
Coupon

DJI

Get £140 off the DJI Care Refresh 2-Year Plan for DJI Air 3
 
Snag a substantial £140 discount on the 2-year protection plan for your DJI Air 3 and fly worry-free.
 
 More Less
No code required Get Deal

20% OFF
Coupon

DJI

Get up to 20% off DJI Goggles 2 at DJI Store
 
Experience cutting-edge technology with a sweet deal on DJI Goggles 2. Dive into your drone flights like never before!
 
 More Less
No code required Get Deal

About DJI

DJI is a Chinese technology retailer and a world leader in aerial drones and photographic equipment. The online store makes ordering simple, and prices can be very reasonable.

Models like the Mavic Pro and Spark offer a cost-effective, easy-to-use set of tools for anyone who wants to capture footage from the air. The popular Osmo Mobile 2 is a premium smartphone gimbal that lets you record steady video in demanding conditions. 

With its online sales and limited-time promotions, you can always guarantee savings; especially when you take advantage of our DJI discount code and coupon code offers.

How to Save at DJI

Saving on your new drone is simple; follow these recommended savings tips:

  • Shop with TrustedReviews for access to the latest promo codes
  • Sign up for DJI Select to save money on every purchase
  • Download the mobile app for sales and exclusive discounts
  • Receive free delivery with all DJI drone purchases
  • Shop the sales or refurnished department for up to 50% off drones
  • Purchase a DJI warranty plan to cover accidental damage and crashes

DJI Refurbished Tech

Refurbished DJI drones are as good as new, and they have been repaired from factory defects with a discount of at least 20% off. If you are worried about purchasing a refurbished model, you can shop with peace of mind. 

Refurbished drones all come with quality certifications and a full warranty included on all refurbished drones. Even better, you can still use a DJI voucher or promo code for additional savings on the entire range of refurbished models, including the Spark, Phantom, Osmo and mini drones. 

Loyalty Rewards

Did you know that you can turn your online purchases into free credit? That’s right! Join the free DJI loyalty programme to earn 1% of every purchase back in credit, which is applied to your account automatically. 

Credit can be redeemed by applying the accumulated loyalty points to future purchases. Pay the difference if you have less DJI credit than your order total. You can redeem your credit using the accumulated loyalty programme credit on your next purchase. 

Care Pro and Repair Services 

Customers who want to go the extra mile with their drone care should check out the extended repairs and services program that can be purchased with DJI Pro. There are a variety of packages available. 

You can extend the service and repairs plan for an additional 1-2 years, and enjoy up to 3 replacement drone units to cover you from crashes, damage, and natural wear and tear. 

Purchasing a DJI Care of Refresh service plan may be the easiest way to extend the life and value of your drone. Combine that with a great DJI discount code, and the savings are endless!

Shop store.dji.com/

FAQs

How do I get free delivery at DJI?

Free delivery is available on all DJI orders above £139. The delivery cost will be listed on the payment page during checkout if you’re ordering smaller items, such as drone accessories. In this instance, check our site for a DJI promo code or voucher that discounts your overall purchase.

Does DJI have a student discount?

If you are currently attending college or university, you qualify for 10% off with the DJI student discount! This offer is valid for teachers as well. The DJI education discount applies to the entire drone range, including the Mavic Pro, Spark, Osmo and other devices.

Are there any DJI sales online?

DJI does not have a general clearance sale on its website. However, during the holidays and seasonal sale events, customers can get a new drone at a discounted price. Shop online during Black Friday and Boxing Day for the best deals, and take advantage of a DJI discount code or voucher whenever available.

How do I use a DJI voucher code?

Using a DJI promo code is simple; select the right code for your purchase and follow these instructions.

Click on the voucher code you wish to use.
Fill your basket with drones and accessories.
Review your order summary before checkout.
Locate the “coupon code” box under your subtotal.
Enter the voucher in this space and apply it to your order.

What is the DJI return policy?

If unsatisfied with your new drone or accessories, the DJI return policy allows unwanted items to be sent back within 14 days. DJI returns are free of charge, and you can request a paid return label from customer service. Visit the ‘Returns‘ section of its website for more details.

How do I get a DJI birthday surprise?

Become a member of DJI Select with an annual membership for £49. You will enjoy regular discount codes and offers throughout the year, and can receive the DJI birthday surprise as a special treat!


Trusted Reviews
By Trusted Reviews

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. The articles below are written by the TrustedReviews team, which includes many of …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words