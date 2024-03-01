DJI Vouchers 2024
DJI
DJI
DJI
DJI
DJI
About DJI
DJI is a Chinese technology retailer and a world leader in aerial drones and photographic equipment. The online store makes ordering simple, and prices can be very reasonable.
Models like the Mavic Pro and Spark offer a cost-effective, easy-to-use set of tools for anyone who wants to capture footage from the air. The popular Osmo Mobile 2 is a premium smartphone gimbal that lets you record steady video in demanding conditions.
With its online sales and limited-time promotions, you can always guarantee savings; especially when you take advantage of our DJI discount code and coupon code offers.
How to Save at DJI
Saving on your new drone is simple; follow these recommended savings tips:
- Shop with TrustedReviews for access to the latest promo codes
- Sign up for DJI Select to save money on every purchase
- Download the mobile app for sales and exclusive discounts
- Receive free delivery with all DJI drone purchases
- Shop the sales or refurnished department for up to 50% off drones
- Purchase a DJI warranty plan to cover accidental damage and crashes
DJI Refurbished Tech
Refurbished DJI drones are as good as new, and they have been repaired from factory defects with a discount of at least 20% off. If you are worried about purchasing a refurbished model, you can shop with peace of mind.
Refurbished drones all come with quality certifications and a full warranty included on all refurbished drones. Even better, you can still use a DJI voucher or promo code for additional savings on the entire range of refurbished models, including the Spark, Phantom, Osmo and mini drones.
Loyalty Rewards
Did you know that you can turn your online purchases into free credit? That’s right! Join the free DJI loyalty programme to earn 1% of every purchase back in credit, which is applied to your account automatically.
Credit can be redeemed by applying the accumulated loyalty points to future purchases. Pay the difference if you have less DJI credit than your order total. You can redeem your credit using the accumulated loyalty programme credit on your next purchase.
Care Pro and Repair Services
Customers who want to go the extra mile with their drone care should check out the extended repairs and services program that can be purchased with DJI Pro. There are a variety of packages available.
You can extend the service and repairs plan for an additional 1-2 years, and enjoy up to 3 replacement drone units to cover you from crashes, damage, and natural wear and tear.
Purchasing a DJI Care of Refresh service plan may be the easiest way to extend the life and value of your drone. Combine that with a great DJI discount code, and the savings are endless!
FAQs
Free delivery is available on all DJI orders above £139. The delivery cost will be listed on the payment page during checkout if you’re ordering smaller items, such as drone accessories. In this instance, check our site for a DJI promo code or voucher that discounts your overall purchase.
If you are currently attending college or university, you qualify for 10% off with the DJI student discount! This offer is valid for teachers as well. The DJI education discount applies to the entire drone range, including the Mavic Pro, Spark, Osmo and other devices.
DJI does not have a general clearance sale on its website. However, during the holidays and seasonal sale events, customers can get a new drone at a discounted price. Shop online during Black Friday and Boxing Day for the best deals, and take advantage of a DJI discount code or voucher whenever available.
Using a DJI promo code is simple; select the right code for your purchase and follow these instructions.
Click on the voucher code you wish to use.
Fill your basket with drones and accessories.
Review your order summary before checkout.
Locate the “coupon code” box under your subtotal.
Enter the voucher in this space and apply it to your order.
If unsatisfied with your new drone or accessories, the DJI return policy allows unwanted items to be sent back within 14 days. DJI returns are free of charge, and you can request a paid return label from customer service. Visit the ‘Returns‘ section of its website for more details.
Become a member of DJI Select with an annual membership for £49. You will enjoy regular discount codes and offers throughout the year, and can receive the DJI birthday surprise as a special treat!