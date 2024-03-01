DFDS Vouchers 2024
About DFDS
DFDS is a company that provides ferry travel and logistics solutions. As a leading shipping company, it offers various ferry routes, cruises, and freight services at competitive prices.
With regular DFDS discount code offers, you can enjoy seamless travel experiences without compromising your budget.
Our site allows you to discover new horizons while saving on travel experiences. Check this page often for the latest DFDS promo codes to help you save even more.
FAQs
Select the trips you want, as well as any extras and proceed to checkout. When you reach the ‘Booking and passenger details’ page, scroll down to the ‘Redeem a voucher/campaign code’ section. Enter your DFDS coupon code in the provided box and click on ‘Redeem’, then proceed to confirm and pay.
You can cancel your DFDS reservation for a full refund 48 hours or more before departure. Cancelling must be done through a written request to the DFDS Customer Service email. Cancellations less than 48 hours before departure are subject to a £12.50-£15 fee, which varies depending on the route.
Take advantage of discounted group rates at DFDS. If you have at least ten people in your group, you can book a trip with a 25% deposit. The remaining balance must be paid at least eight weeks before departure.
No, DFDS does not provide an official NHS discount. NHS members can save in other ways, such as using the promotions on the Special Offers page. You can also check with us for DFDS discount codes and coupons.
There is no mention of a student discount on the DFDS website. Consider booking in advance to save 20% off your ferry ticket, or look through our deals for a DFDS promo code to use online.
Yes, if you make a booking at DFDS but find a lower price within 24 hours, you can reach out to the customer service team. DFDS will refund the difference and offer you an additional 10% discount.