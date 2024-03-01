DFDS Vouchers 2024

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

About DFDS

DFDS is a company that provides ferry travel and logistics solutions. As a leading shipping company, it offers various ferry routes, cruises, and freight services at competitive prices. 

With regular DFDS discount code offers, you can enjoy seamless travel experiences without compromising your budget. 

Our site allows you to discover new horizons while saving on travel experiences. Check this page often for the latest DFDS promo codes to help you save even more.

FAQs

How do I use my DFDS voucher code?

Select the trips you want, as well as any extras and proceed to checkout. When you reach the ‘Booking and passenger details’ page, scroll down to the ‘Redeem a voucher/campaign code’ section. Enter your DFDS coupon code in the provided box and click on ‘Redeem’, then proceed to confirm and pay.

How do I cancel DFDS bookings?

You can cancel your DFDS reservation for a full refund 48 hours or more before departure. Cancelling must be done through a written request to the DFDS Customer Service email. Cancellations less than 48 hours before departure are subject to a £12.50-£15 fee, which varies depending on the route.

Is there a group travel discount at DFDS?

Take advantage of discounted group rates at DFDS. If you have at least ten people in your group, you can book a trip with a 25% deposit. The remaining balance must be paid at least eight weeks before departure.

Can I get an NHS discount at DFDS?

No, DFDS does not provide an official NHS discount. NHS members can save in other ways, such as using the promotions on the Special Offers page. You can also check with us for DFDS discount codes and coupons.

Is there a DFDS student discount?

There is no mention of a student discount on the DFDS website. Consider booking in advance to save 20% off your ferry ticket, or look through our deals for a DFDS promo code to use online.

Is there a price promise at DFDS?

Yes, if you make a booking at DFDS but find a lower price within 24 hours, you can reach out to the customer service team. DFDS will refund the difference and offer you an additional 10% discount.

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

