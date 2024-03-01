Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Dell Vouchers 2024

Trusted Reviews By Trusted Reviews

About Dell 

Dell is an American tech company that specialises in the manufacturing and selling of computers, laptops, electronics, and software. Certified refurbished items are also available at this site. Whether you’re a student, small startup owner, or large business, this brand has products for you.

Check out our page here at Trusted Reviews to learn more about this retailer’s website– we’ve got a full list of handy tips on various schemes and ongoing promos that make it easy to save. We also offer a list of limited-time Dell discount codes as well!  

Rewards Programme

Sign up for the free rewards programme by scrolling to the bottom of the homepage and inputting your info. You’ll start earning points on qualifying purchases to redeem for a Dell voucher on your purchases of £100 or more. 

Earn points by performing a variety of tasks at Dell.co.uk: you can even score up to 150,000 points if you play a game in your account! Keep your eyes on your inbox, as you’ll also receive exclusive Dell offers available only to members of the programme. 

Discount and Coupon Codes Page 

Looking for one page to find all current Dell coupons and offers? Just hover over the “Deals” tab at the top of the homepage to see all current promotions and sales. You can choose a particular category, or you can select the “coupons” tab to view products that have been marked down twice. If you’re looking for the most popular items, be sure to check out the “top deals” section.

Special Discounts

Many groups of individuals and professionals are eligible to receive a Dell promo code to use toward their purchase. If you are a student, teacher, NHS worker, faculty member, academic staff, and or military member, you qualify. 

Employees of Dell business customers are also eligible. Hover over the “Deals” tab and then hover over “Member Discounts & Outlet”. You’ll then click “Student, Military & Employee Discounts” to find a page with all the aforementioned groups. 

Then, click the qualification corresponding to your status to claim your Dell voucher for up to 20% off your order!

Price Guarantee

Never worry about whether you’re getting the lowest price available on your purchase– when you shop at Dell.co.uk, you’re guaranteed the best price. 

If you find a lower price on an identical product from a qualifying competitor, Dell will match the price before you buy if you contact customer service. 

If you happen upon a lower price at Dell.co.uk within 30 days of your purchase, you also can reach out to customer service to receive a refund of the price difference. 

As always, make sure you check our page here at Trusted Reviews to see if there are Dell deals available to reduce your total spend at checkout before you place your order!

FAQs

How do I redeem a Dell discount code when I check out?

In your basket above the order summary, you’ll see a field where you can enter your Dell promo code. Then click “apply”, and you’ll see your savings reflected in the subtotal!

Can I get a price match from Dell?

Dell.co.uk will match the price of an identical product from a qualifying competitor offering it for less before you place your order if you contact customer service. Also, if you see a lower price at Dell within 30 days after your purchase, you can contact customer service to receive a refund of the price difference.

Does Dell offer free delivery?

All customers are eligible for the ongoing Dell promo for free delivery on any order. There’s no minimum purchase required! Even better, free next-day delivery is often available on hundreds of items as well.

Trusted Reviews
By Trusted Reviews

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. The articles below are written by the TrustedReviews team, which includes many of …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words