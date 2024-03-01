Currys Vouchers 2024

£30 OFF Coupon Currys Enjoy £30 off Smart TVs with this Currys discount code Upgrade your viewing experience and save £30 on a new Smart TV at Currys by using the promo code at checkout. More Less VISION30OFF Show Code Get Deal

About Currys

Find appliances, electronics, gaming gear, computers, phones, and more at Currys. This UK-based shop sells many of your favourite brands, including Apple, Samsung, Dyson, and Sony.

Save on your next order with a Currys discount code, shopping the clearance sale, or by joining the rewards programme. Thankfully, this page is full of the latest savings tips and codes to help customers save on brand-new tech.

Shop Refurbished to Save

Save by checking out the wide array of refurbished laptops and phones at Currys. Choose between Excellent, Very Good, and Fair products; you can view the differences between these tiers on the refurbished page.

By shopping in this section, customers can save on the cost of buying items brand new; plus, all refurbished items come with a 12-month warranty. If the refurbished product develops a fault within the first year of purchase, it will be fixed or replaced.

Plus, you can even combine these items with an additional Currys voucher code or promo for an even better value.

The Clearance Section

For the latest sales and discounts available, check out the Currys “Clearance Deals” page. Sort by category, price, and brand to narrow down your options, as the choices can be rather extensive. Save on Currys televisions, microwaves, phones, washing machines, hair-styling appliances, and vacuum cleaners!

Loyalty Rewards Program

Join the Currys Perks club for rewards that you won’t find anywhere else. Each month features new exclusive offers as well, with discounts on products, sitewide savings, or free gifts when you purchase select items.

Plus, members can enter monthly competitions to win prizes like free tech or tickets to concerts and events. Join for free today for the chance to score a great Currys discount!

Discount Codes Page

Find all of the latest Currys discount and voucher codes all in one spot on the official “Discount Codes” page on the website.

In the past, there have been codes for £250 off sound bars, 10% off when you buy two large appliances, free wireless chargers, and 30% off vacuum cleaners.

There are other deals and discounts found on this page as well, and not all require a Currys voucher code to save, so check back often to see what’s new.

Financing Options

For those more expensive purchases, customers can choose to finance their Currys orders for between 12 and 36 months to spread the cost.

Select products come with “buy now, pay later” options that give you 12 months of no payments. There might even be the option to have zero interest for 36 months, depending on your creditworthiness and the item you buy. Check out the Flexible Credit page for more information.

Recycle to Save

Recycle select products at Currys, and you will receive a voucher for £5 off your next purchase of £25 or more! The more items you recycle, the more vouchers you can receive.

Depending on what you recycle, you might get a Currys voucher for even more. Simply bring your unwanted recyclables into a store location to determine how much your items are worth.

Free Delivery

Place an order over £40 at Currys, and you will get free standard delivery. This applies to most smaller items, as large items such as appliances are not included.

Through this method, you can expect your items in three to five working days, but you can always choose next-day delivery starting at £5.99 per order for faster service.

Large items will be delivered for a fee starting at £20, including major appliances and TVs over 43” in size. You may also select next-day delivery from £30 on large items; we recommend applying a Currys coupon code to avoid extra delivery fees.

The Return Policy

You may request a return within 30 days for most items sold at Currys. After 30 days, if an item is faulty, the company will repair or replace the item as long as 12 months haven’t elapsed since your order date. All returned items must be in new condition and include the original packaging.

Enjoy the Currys Sale

Black Friday is one of the biggest Currys sale periods and it runs for a good week up to Christmas. There’s a big Currys PC World sale in the new year too, and other regular promotional periods, but you may also shop with a Currys voucher code for guaranteed savings all year long.

If you happen to find a sale price for less at a competitor, then make sure to benefit from their price promise so you always pay the lowest amount for those Currys washing machines or one of their many top-branded Currys printers.

Remember to check here regularly for your next Currys discount and to follow the brand online for even more saving opportunities.

Whether you have a question about sales, products, technical support, delivery, payment, or redeeming a Currys discount code, the customer service team will be happy to assist you. They can be reached by email at customer.services@currys.co.uk or by phone at 0344 561 1234 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Friday. You can also easily find them on Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest.

