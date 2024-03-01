CD Keys Vouchers 2024

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

About CDKeys

With over 10,000 titles in its catalogue, CDKeys is the go-to destination for blockbuster and indie games for all consoles. 

Shop for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo from the comfort of your couch through its online marketplace. 

Whether you want to renew your Game Pass or snatch up the latest offerings from Rockstar Games or Ubisoft, all you need is a CDKeys promotion code from this page to save.

Sale Section

For year-round savings, shop the CDKeys Sale section. Find your preferred console and sort by available games for that system. This will make sorting through the dozens of titles easier. 

Options include discounts on online access cards for various consoles, like reduced pricing on the Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus.

FAQs

Can I use cryptocurrency to pay for my order at CDKeys?

Yes, if you have a Skrill or Neteller account, you can use it to pay for your CDKeys purchase. Just ensure that your Skrill or Neteller account is connected to your crypto wallet.

Is there a student discount at CDKeys?

No, CDKeys does not offer a student discount. However, students are free to use any of the other promotions or CDKeys voucher codes available on our page.

Can I return my CDKeys order for a refund?

Yes, you can request a refund from CDKeys within seven days of placing your order as long as you haven’t used the product key. Once you start downloading your software, it is no longer eligible for a refund.

What is the CDKeys price match policy?

CDKeys does not price match competing UK sites. The company strives to offer the best prices on all its products, but you can always apply a CDKeys promo code during checkout for an additional discount.

Does CDKeys have seasonal sales?

CDKeys has a Black Friday sale each year, just in time for holiday shopping. Consider signing up for emails to hear about upcoming seasonal deals, such as a summer sale or Boxing Day offers. You can also check out the clearance and sale sections for year-round savings.

What payment methods does CDKeys accept?

CDKeys accepts most major credit cards like Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, and Discover. Other options include PayPal, Apple Pay, Skrill, Neteller, iDeal, Sofort, and GiroPay. All of these may be combined with a CDKeys promotion code to save.

How do I use a discount code at CDKeys?

Start by copying your desired CDKeys discount or coupon code from our page. Then, add the items you wish to purchase to your basket. Paste the code in the ‘Discount Code’ box during checkout and apply it to save!

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. The articles below are written by the TrustedReviews team, which includes many of …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

