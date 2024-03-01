Casetify Vouchers 2024
About Casetify
CASETiFY UK is a renowned brand specialising in stylish and customisable phone cases, watch bands, and tech accessories. Use a voucher code or shop from the sales page to find eye-catching designs and personalise your gadgets.
Find exclusive collaborations and designs from brands like Harry Potter, Disney, and Pokemon. Many of its cases are limited-edition, adding extra value to in-demand phone cases.
If you just got a new iPhone or Android, we’re here to help! This page will feature the latest CASETiFY discount code so that you can enjoy premium quality protection for less! You can also save on accessory bundles, gifts, and more!
Sign Up for Email Offers
If it’s your first time shopping, we’ve got a deal for you! Sign up for the CASETiFY newsletter, and you’ll be treated to instant savings. New customers receive a promo code for 10% off their first order, which applies to any case on the site.
After this welcome offer, you will be on the list to receive CASETiFY discount codes and promotions throughout the year. Subscribing to the brand’s email offers will also alert you to new collaborations with cases from Star Wars, Hello Kitty, or Marvel.
CASETiFY Gift Cards
Purchase a gift that will never go out of style; a CASETiFY gift card! The brand offers premium cases for phones, earbuds, laptops, and tablets. Everyone needs a solid case to protect their tech, so a gift card is a great option.
With hundreds of styles and prints, you can let your loved ones choose their own. CASETiFY gift vouchers can be loaded with £20 to £100 in credit, more than enough to get a case and accessory or two!
Join the Castify Club
CASETiFY is a brand known for customisation, allowing you to express individuality. To save more on your purchases, consider joining the CASETiFY Club. As a member of this tiered loyalty program, you will earn points on every purchase!
New members receive a CASETiFY discount code for 15% off their first order upon joining. You will start at the Bronze tier, offering a 6-month warranty and double the RECASETiFY Rewards.
Accumulate 120 points to achieve Silver, and you’ll get a 20% CASETiFY voucher code and be eligible to receive the birthday discount. Collect 200 points to hit Gold with a rolling 30% discount code and a 12-month guarantee on all products.
Get the Student Discount
CASETiFY offers a discount for students currently enrolled. Upon verification of your academic ID or email through UNiDAYS, CASETiFY provides a unique promo code for 15% off online purchases.
UNiDAYS will also provide discounts at several UK high-street shops. Register online to receive your Casetify student discount code, and watch this page for in-demand cases to expand your collection.
FAQs
CASETiFY gift cards are an accepted payment method and work like any other debit or credit card. You can still apply a CASETiFY discount code when redeeming a gift voucher.
In some cases, CASETiFY promo codes can be applied to orders retroactively. However, this is determined on a case-by-case basis. Contact the CASETiFY customer service team. The brand has a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, so we recommend you request the promo code within ten days of purchase.
Follow our deals at Trusted Reviews to keep tabs on CASETiFY discount codes and promotions. Otherwise, you’ll want to sign up for CASETiFY email offers. Newsletters subscribers receive vouchers, sales alerts, and more tips throughout the year.
If you’re lucky enough to receive more than one CASETiFY gift card, you can combine the credit to buy more! Add some CASETiFY accessories, or get a case for AirPods. Both gift cards can be added on the checkout screen.
Members of the CASETiFY Club can receive an exclusive deal on their birthday. Sign up today to start earning rewards points. Once you reach the Silver tier, you will be eligible for a special discount on your birthday.
Find a CASETiFY discount code on our page at Trusted Reviews. Shop the site as usual and head to the checkout. Locate the link to ‘Apply Voucher, Promo Code, or Gift Card’ below your subtotal. Paste your CASETiFY code in the space provided to get your discount.
Yes, new customers can take advantage of a first-purchase discount at CASETiFY. Sign up for the newsletter, or join the rewards program. Both options will provide a CASETiFY discount code for 10-15% off.