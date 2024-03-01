Casetify Vouchers 2024

About Casetify

CASETiFY UK is a renowned brand specialising in stylish and customisable phone cases, watch bands, and tech accessories. Use a voucher code or shop from the sales page to find eye-catching designs and personalise your gadgets.

Find exclusive collaborations and designs from brands like Harry Potter, Disney, and Pokemon. Many of its cases are limited-edition, adding extra value to in-demand phone cases.

If you just got a new iPhone or Android, we’re here to help! This page will feature the latest CASETiFY discount code so that you can enjoy premium quality protection for less! You can also save on accessory bundles, gifts, and more!

Sign Up for Email Offers

If it’s your first time shopping, we’ve got a deal for you! Sign up for the CASETiFY newsletter, and you’ll be treated to instant savings. New customers receive a promo code for 10% off their first order, which applies to any case on the site.

After this welcome offer, you will be on the list to receive CASETiFY discount codes and promotions throughout the year. Subscribing to the brand’s email offers will also alert you to new collaborations with cases from Star Wars, Hello Kitty, or Marvel.

CASETiFY Gift Cards

Purchase a gift that will never go out of style; a CASETiFY gift card! The brand offers premium cases for phones, earbuds, laptops, and tablets. Everyone needs a solid case to protect their tech, so a gift card is a great option.

With hundreds of styles and prints, you can let your loved ones choose their own. CASETiFY gift vouchers can be loaded with £20 to £100 in credit, more than enough to get a case and accessory or two!

Join the Castify Club

CASETiFY is a brand known for customisation, allowing you to express individuality. To save more on your purchases, consider joining the CASETiFY Club. As a member of this tiered loyalty program, you will earn points on every purchase!

New members receive a CASETiFY discount code for 15% off their first order upon joining. You will start at the Bronze tier, offering a 6-month warranty and double the RECASETiFY Rewards.

Accumulate 120 points to achieve Silver, and you’ll get a 20% CASETiFY voucher code and be eligible to receive the birthday discount. Collect 200 points to hit Gold with a rolling 30% discount code and a 12-month guarantee on all products.

Get the Student Discount

CASETiFY offers a discount for students currently enrolled. Upon verification of your academic ID or email through UNiDAYS, CASETiFY provides a unique promo code for 15% off online purchases.

UNiDAYS will also provide discounts at several UK high-street shops. Register online to receive your Casetify student discount code, and watch this page for in-demand cases to expand your collection.