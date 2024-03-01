B&Q Vouchers 2024

25% OFF Coupon B&Q Get up to 25% off when you spend £750+ on bathrooms at B&Q Spend £350 or more on your bathroom makeover and enjoy 15% off, or elevate your savings to 25% with a £750 spend. Dive into the sale and transform your space! More Less No code required Get Deal

About B&Q

A mainstay for home improvement, garden supplies, and DIY projects, B&Q operates an online shop with deals you won’t find in-store. Take advantage of multi-buy offers and sales on Dulux paint, laminate flooring, lighting, and more.

Customers can also use a voucher code to save on tools from top-selling brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch. The retailer offers deals and price drops on seasonal items like patio furniture, exterior paints, soils and fertiliser.

We’ve collected the latest B&Q discount codes and online sales at Trusted Reviews for your convenience. Visit this page to maximise your budget and save money with every shop.

Discover B&Q Offers

Shop B&Q’s Offers of the Week to find exclusive sales and discounts. From the ‘Clearance & Latest Offers’ tab, you can discover BOGO deals and multi-buy discounts, such as 3-for-2 paint offers and sales on plywood flooring or tiles at B&Q. .

This section will also feature flash sales on seasonal items like outdoor spas, garden furniture, air conditioners or heating, with up to 40% off in savings. Watch out for a B&Q discount code to use on top of reduced prices.

B&Q Club Rewards

If you shop for DIY supplies often, the B&Q Club is for you! Sign up online to take advantage of exclusive perks and B&Q voucher codes for members. As a new customer, you’ll get a first-order discount with a voucher for £5 off a £30 order.

You can take advantage of exclusive sales and in-store offers, including 10% off key cutting. Apply for a Club card online or go digital in the free app. Scan your card before each purchase, and you’ll receive B&Q promo codes for up to 10% off throughout the year.

B&Q Sales and Clearance

Check out the B&Q sale with hundreds of items priced to clear. We recommend using the site filters to quickly find discounted tools, painting supplies, lighting, or B&Q wallpaper. The DIY kitchen sale can help you save on cabinet hardware, taps, and electrical appliances.

Discounts vary, but we’ve found price drops as high as 60% off across departments. This page at Trusted Reviews will highlight some of the most popular deals of the season, including B&Q discount codes and vouchers that may be available.

Find Sales in the App

Download the B&Q app to shop for your home on the go. You can find clearance sales, bundle offers, and more from the palm of your hand. Customers that sign up for B&Q Club rewards in the app can receive the same £5 welcome discount.

You can also use the app to find a nearby B&Q shop, place orders with 1-hour Click & Collect, and redeem discount codes at checkout. The app is available for iOS and Android devices on Google Play and the App Store.

