B&Q Vouchers 2024
B&Q
B&Q
B&Q
B&Q
B&Q
About B&Q
A mainstay for home improvement, garden supplies, and DIY projects, B&Q operates an online shop with deals you won’t find in-store. Take advantage of multi-buy offers and sales on Dulux paint, laminate flooring, lighting, and more.
Customers can also use a voucher code to save on tools from top-selling brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch. The retailer offers deals and price drops on seasonal items like patio furniture, exterior paints, soils and fertiliser.
We’ve collected the latest B&Q discount codes and online sales at Trusted Reviews for your convenience. Visit this page to maximise your budget and save money with every shop.
Discover B&Q Offers
Shop B&Q’s Offers of the Week to find exclusive sales and discounts. From the ‘Clearance & Latest Offers’ tab, you can discover BOGO deals and multi-buy discounts, such as 3-for-2 paint offers and sales on plywood flooring or tiles at B&Q. .
This section will also feature flash sales on seasonal items like outdoor spas, garden furniture, air conditioners or heating, with up to 40% off in savings. Watch out for a B&Q discount code to use on top of reduced prices.
B&Q Club Rewards
If you shop for DIY supplies often, the B&Q Club is for you! Sign up online to take advantage of exclusive perks and B&Q voucher codes for members. As a new customer, you’ll get a first-order discount with a voucher for £5 off a £30 order.
You can take advantage of exclusive sales and in-store offers, including 10% off key cutting. Apply for a Club card online or go digital in the free app. Scan your card before each purchase, and you’ll receive B&Q promo codes for up to 10% off throughout the year.
B&Q Sales and Clearance
Check out the B&Q sale with hundreds of items priced to clear. We recommend using the site filters to quickly find discounted tools, painting supplies, lighting, or B&Q wallpaper. The DIY kitchen sale can help you save on cabinet hardware, taps, and electrical appliances.
Discounts vary, but we’ve found price drops as high as 60% off across departments. This page at Trusted Reviews will highlight some of the most popular deals of the season, including B&Q discount codes and vouchers that may be available.
Find Sales in the App
Download the B&Q app to shop for your home on the go. You can find clearance sales, bundle offers, and more from the palm of your hand. Customers that sign up for B&Q Club rewards in the app can receive the same £5 welcome discount.
You can also use the app to find a nearby B&Q shop, place orders with 1-hour Click & Collect, and redeem discount codes at checkout. The app is available for iOS and Android devices on Google Play and the App Store.
FAQs
There are no B&Q NHS discounts or Blue Light discounts at this time. Healthcare staff and key workers can get deals by applying a B&Q promo code at checkout. Most of the promotion codes on this page include larger discounts than your average NHS promotion.
Copy a B&Q voucher code from this page and shop the site as usual. Review your basket before checkout and local the ‘Add B&Q Club card, voucher code, or discount’ field under the total. Select ‘Voucher code’ from the dropdown list and paste your code in the space provided.
No, B&Q does not offer a teacher or teacher discount. Students and teachers are encouraged to use any of the other discounts listed here on our page to save.
B&Q may run limited-time offers through UNiDAYs or Student Beans throughout the year. However, there is no specific B&Q student or teacher discount code available.
B&Q’s price match policy allows customers to request a price adjustment within 14 days of purchase. If you spot a better deal on an identical item at another shop, contact B&Q customer service to request a refund for the price difference.
The B&Q Diamond card programme has ended and no longer accepts new applicants. The new loyalty programme is called B&Q Club and is free to join. However, you can still access your member discounts online if you are a current Diamond cardholder.