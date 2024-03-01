B&Q Vouchers 2024

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

25% OFF
Coupon

B&Q

Get up to 25% off when you spend £750+ on bathrooms at B&Q
 
Spend £350 or more on your bathroom makeover and enjoy 15% off, or elevate your savings to 25% with a £750 spend. Dive into the sale and transform your space!
 
 
 
No code required Get Deal

£5 OFF
Coupon

B&Q

Get a B&Q discount code for £5 off over £30 when you join the free rewards program
 
Enjoy a welcome bonus when you join the club! In addition to exclusive deals and perks, you'll get £5 off your first order over £30 as a new B&Q Club member.
 
 
 
No code required Get Deal

30% OFF
Coupon

B&Q

Get up to 30% off patio sets at B&Q
 
Time to give your garden a makeover? Enjoy up to 30% savings on patio sets and transform your outdoor space!
 
 
 
No code required Get Deal

50% OFF
Coupon

B&Q

Enjoy up to 50% off outdoor storage at B&Q
 
Revamp your garden with DIY's outdoor storage solutions and take advantage of savings up to 50%.
 
 
 
No code required Get Deal

25% OFF
Coupon

B&Q

Get up to 25% off selected bathroom essentials
 
Refresh your bathroom space with selected items now available for up to 25% less.
 
 
 
No code required Get Deal

About B&Q

A mainstay for home improvement, garden supplies, and DIY projects, B&Q operates an online shop with deals you won’t find in-store. Take advantage of multi-buy offers and sales on Dulux paint, laminate flooring, lighting, and more. 

Customers can also use a voucher code to save on tools from top-selling brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch. The retailer offers deals and price drops on seasonal items like patio furniture, exterior paints, soils and fertiliser. 

We’ve collected the latest B&Q discount codes and online sales at Trusted Reviews for your convenience. Visit this page to maximise your budget and save money with every shop. 

Discover B&Q Offers 

Shop B&Q’s Offers of the Week to find exclusive sales and discounts. From the ‘Clearance & Latest Offers’ tab, you can discover BOGO deals and multi-buy discounts, such as 3-for-2 paint offers and sales on plywood flooring or tiles at B&Q. .

This section will also feature flash sales on seasonal items like outdoor spas, garden furniture, air conditioners or heating, with up to 40% off in savings. Watch out for a B&Q discount code to use on top of reduced prices. 

B&Q Club Rewards

If you shop for DIY supplies often, the B&Q Club is for you! Sign up online to take advantage of exclusive perks and B&Q voucher codes for members. As a new customer, you’ll get a first-order discount with a voucher for £5 off a £30 order. 

You can take advantage of exclusive sales and in-store offers, including 10% off key cutting. Apply for a Club card online or go digital in the free app. Scan your card before each purchase, and you’ll receive B&Q promo codes for up to 10% off throughout the year. 

B&Q Sales and Clearance

Check out the B&Q sale with hundreds of items priced to clear. We recommend using the site filters to quickly find discounted tools, painting supplies, lighting, or B&Q wallpaper. The DIY kitchen sale can help you save on cabinet hardware, taps, and electrical appliances. 

Discounts vary, but we’ve found price drops as high as 60% off across departments. This page at Trusted Reviews will highlight some of the most popular deals of the season, including B&Q discount codes and vouchers that may be available. 

Find Sales in the App

Download the B&Q app to shop for your home on the go. You can find clearance sales, bundle offers, and more from the palm of your hand. Customers that sign up for B&Q Club rewards in the app can receive the same £5 welcome discount. 

You can also use the app to find a nearby B&Q shop, place orders with 1-hour Click & Collect, and redeem discount codes at checkout. The app is available for iOS and Android devices on Google Play and the App Store.

Shop diy.com/

FAQs

Is there a B&Q NHS discount code?

There are no B&Q NHS discounts or Blue Light discounts at this time. Healthcare staff and key workers can get deals by applying a B&Q promo code at checkout. Most of the promotion codes on this page include larger discounts than your average NHS promotion.

How can I redeem a B&Q discount code?

Copy a B&Q voucher code from this page and shop the site as usual. Review your basket before checkout and local the ‘Add B&Q Club card, voucher code, or discount’ field under the total. Select ‘Voucher code’ from the dropdown list and paste your code in the space provided.

Is there a B&Q student discount or a teacher promo?

No, B&Q does not offer a teacher or teacher discount. Students and teachers are encouraged to use any of the other discounts listed here on our page to save.

B&Q may run limited-time offers through UNiDAYs or Student Beans throughout the year. However, there is no specific B&Q student or teacher discount code available.

What is B&Q’s price match policy?

B&Q’s price match policy allows customers to request a price adjustment within 14 days of purchase. If you spot a better deal on an identical item at another shop, contact B&Q customer service to request a refund for the price difference.

Can I sign up for the B&Q Diamond card?

The B&Q Diamond card programme has ended and no longer accepts new applicants. The new loyalty programme is called B&Q Club and is free to join. However, you can still access your member discounts online if you are a current Diamond cardholder.


Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. The articles below are written by the TrustedReviews team, which includes many of …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

