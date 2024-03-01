AliExpress Vouchers 2024

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

£42 OFF
Coupon

AliExpress

Grab your AliExpress discount code to save £42 on orders over £250
 
This online coupon is applicable to orders over £250. Don't miss out on this opportunity to save £42 on your AliExpress purchase.
 
 
 
12OT21
SAVE UP TO 96%
Coupon

AliExpress

AliExpress Sale: Up to 96% off select items across multiple categories
 
Dive into AliExpress's extensive sale and save up to 96% on items ranging from home & garden essentials to sports gear and consumer electronics. No need for a code, just click through and the discounts are yours for the taking!
 
 
 
No code required
50% OFF
Coupon

AliExpress

Get up to 50% off on Beauty Products at AliExpress
 
Refresh your beauty routine with AliExpress's selection of beauty items, now available at up to 50% off. Shop the sale for your must-have skin care, makeup, and more.
 
 
 
50% OFF
Coupon

AliExpress

AliExpress sale: Up to 50% off fashion accessories
 
Refresh your look with AliExpress's selection of fashion accessories, now at up to 50% off. Discover deals on tech, home appliances, and more!
 
 
 
UP TO 72% OFF
Coupon

AliExpress

Get up to 72% off home living essentials at AliExpress
 
Revamp your space with AliExpress's home living sale and enjoy savings of up to 72%. Snag these deals while they last!
 
 
 
About AliExpress

AliExpress offers an array of products tailored specifically for its UK customers. With a vast selection of products, ranging from electronics to fashion and beyond, the marketplace provides unbeatable discounts and limited-time sales. 

Customers can use discount codes on cutting-edge gadgets like watches and drones or get trendy shoes and beauty supplies like wigs and extensions. 

The platform regularly hosts sales, including Black Friday and Single’s Day, providing opportunities to grab fantastic bargains. Watch this page to find an AliExpress promo code for UK customers. 

Find AliExpress Voucher Codes

Check out the AliExpress Coupon Centre for limited-time deals and discount codes. New offers are added daily, with discounts across all departments, including tech, beauty, shoes, and more. You’ll need to log in to your account for access. 

You can find more offers under your account with curated AliExpress promo codes. Hover over My Account, select ‘My Coupons’, then ‘Get coupons/codes’. The following page with highlight current offers tailored to your preferences.

First Order Discounts

If you’re new, you can get a promo code for AliExpress on your first order. There are several exclusive discounts for new customers. Sign up today, and you can save over 70%! Check your account for the voucher code you’ve earned! 

Alternatively, you can take advantage of a collection of products on sale at AliExpress for just 1p! These deals can include beauty supplies, tech and toys, or a variety of jewellery and accessories. 

AliExpres Super Deals

Follow the link on the homepage to shop AliExpess’ Super Deals. These promotions feature discounts on popular items like bags, shoes, car accessories, or earbuds. Highlighted deals will be displayed on the homepage with up to 80% off in discounts.

You can also shop for Super Deals by category, with AliExpress sales pages for Tech, Fashion, and Home Living. Before you buy, check with us at Trusted Reviews for an AliExpress promo code to stack discounts. 

Don’t Miss Flash Deals

AliExpress’ Flash Deals offer deep price cuts on in-demand items for a limited time. You can find current discounts on the Flash Deals page. New offers are added daily, and you can see a countdown under each product with the time left to buy. 

We recommend planning ahead. You can view upcoming Flash Deals and get ready to grab your favourite items with up to 90% off; no AliExpress voucher code is required. However, a coupon may be available that offers free shipping or additional discounts.

FAQs

Can I stack AliExpress coupons?

You can only use one AliExpress promo or voucher code per order. Codes cannot be stacked. To ensure you always get the lowest price, check this page for an AliExpress discount code with the largest savings.

How do I use an AliExpress promo code?

You must be logged into your account to redeem an AliExpress promotion code. Head to the checkout page and select the items you want to purchase. You can add your AliExpress promotional code to the ‘Promo Code’ box beneath your total on the following page.

Why won’t my AliExpress voucher code work?

Not all items can be purchased using promo codes for AliExpress. Additionally, promotional codes only work on items from select stores. Check your code for spelling mistakes and expiration dates, or try another AliExpress promo code from this page.

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. The articles below are written by the TrustedReviews team, which includes many of …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

