Airbnb Vouchers 2024

About Airbnb

One of the original vacation home platforms, Airbnb allows you to rent unique accommodations as an alternative to a hotel room. Hosts provide warm hospitality, making visitors feel at home while exploring the UK’s rich culture and landmarks.

A wide range of homes suits every traveller’s needs. With limited-time offers and discount codes, we can help you find a cosy cottage in the countryside, a stylish city apartment, or a charming seaside villa.

This page will cover any Airbnb coupons and discount available. Watch out for unique experiences, and luxury stays to enhance your holiday experience.

Cancellations & Refunds

Many Airbnb bookings will have a cancellation policy that varies by host. Remember to read the policy for your reservation to keep yourself covered. Most hosts offer a full refund if you cancel at least 7-14 days before arrival.

Only a partial refund will be provided if you cancel less than one week before your stay. Additionally, Airbnb hosts are available to help. If you have issues upon arrival, you can request that your host fix the problem.

If your problem is not solved, you can request that Airbnb step in and issue a full or partial refund. Any cancellations or changes before arrival can be made under your booking on the site or in the Airbnb app

Airbnb: FAQs

Is there an Airbnb discount for new customers?

Airbnb’s new customer discount is available during select periods of the year. Most often, an Airbnb coupon will be made available for new users and provide up to 10% off their first stay. If a new customer deal is currently on offer, you can find it listed here at Trusted Reviews.

Are there any Airbnb coupons for existing customers?

Trusted Reviews will feature available Airbnb coupons and discount codes. This includes coupon codes for existing customers. Some popular deals include £8 off stays in London or up to 30% off during holiday sales.

Does Airbnb offer cashback?

There are no Airbnb cashback offers in the UK at this time. Customers can take advantage of Airbnb vouchers to save money upfront. We recommend using a cashback credit card to book travel and earn rewards.

Why won’t my Airbnb coupon code work?

Most Airbnb vouchers have restrictions, such as stays in specific locations or discounts for new customers. Additionally, customers can redeem only one Airbnb coupon per order. Read the terms and conditions on your code to verify validity; note that if you cancel a reservation, you cannot get your coupon back in credit.

Can I get a payment plan at Airbnb?

Airbnb has recently launched financing in the US and Canada. This is provided through Klarna but is unavailable for bookings made on Airbnb UK. If the platform offers payment plans in the future, we will cover the details on this page.

What is an Airbnb Superhost?

If you’re looking for the best experience, book a stay with an Airbnb Superhost. These Airbnb hosts come with outstanding user reviews and are known to be highly reliable and responsive. Look for the Superhost icon when browsing the app or site.

Can I refer a friend to Airbnb?

Airbnb’s referral program has ended. However, if you’re an Airbnb host, you can still refer users to list their properties and earn money. Credits earned can vary, so check the site for more details on referring hosts to the platform.