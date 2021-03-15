You can get an iPhone 11 for just £399.95 with this code

No, that’s not a typo – you can get your hands on a Certified Refurbished (direct from Apple) iPhone 11 for only £399.95 when you use the code PICKSAVE15 at the checkout.

Tested and certified by Apple’s on-site technicians, these iPhone 11 models are like-new but still come with a serious discount attached. Until tomorrow, you can bring the price down even further with the code PICKSAVE15, letting you get an iPhone 11 for the same price as the iPhone SE 2020.

Deal: iPhone 11 Certified Refurbished (from Apple) for just £399.96 – use code PICKSAVE15

Given that the iPhone 11 boasts a Liquid Retina display and a dual-camera set-up over the cheaper SE, it’s a no brainer for anyone who’s been looking to get an iPhone without breaking the bank – the 11 is the way to go while it’s still at this price.

The iPhone 11 received a high 4.5-star rating and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge when we tested it back in 2019, marking a huge leap over the iPhone XR, particularly in the camera department.

On the back, you’ll find a 12-megapixel optical image stabilised (OIS) main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle camera (f/2.4), both of which provide one of the best camera offerings available on a smartphone right now.

It’s not just photography that received a huge upgrade in the iPhone 11, but video recording as well. Users can now record 4K footage in up to 60fps, netting you cinematic footage that utilises a brilliantly sharp autofocus whilst also absorbing a great deal of colour. Simply put, you won’t find a better camera set-up for the price.

There’s also all the added benefits of jumping into the iOS ecosystem – a more refined app store, better widget support, access to Apple News Plus, the list goes on. The only downside to this deal is that the code PICKSAVE15 expires tomorrow, so there’s precious time left if you want to make good use of it.

