You can finally get the Galaxy S21 for under £500 with this deal

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is up there with our favourite phones of the year and this deal nabs you the Android smartphone for a lot less.

This deal, which comes via eBay, gets you the phone for £492.99 when you use the discount code ‘CRIMBO15MM‘. This is an extra 15% off the previous price.

The phone itself comes unlocked for any UK network, packs 128GB storage and is in the grey colour scheme. It’s also a refurbished device with the condition listed as ‘Very Good’.

Samsung Galaxy S21 for less than £500 This deal, which comes via eBay, gets you the phone for £492.99 when you use the discount code ‘CRIMBO15MM‘. This is an extra 15% off the previous price. eBay

Save 15%

£492.99 View Deal

This is defined as “Fully tested and restored to factory settings by our in house technicians. – Very Good – This product is in very good cosmetic condition, there will be signs of wear which may include light scratches and/or scuffs but nothing that will impair functionality. Battery health will be a minimum of 80%. The item has been fully tested, restored to factory settings and is in excellent working order.”

Big features for this phone include a very capable Exynos chipset, 5G support if you’re on a supported network and a fantastic 120Hz display. This fast display is very responsive and adds some extra zip to scrolling and gaming. The screen itself measures 6.2-inches, so it makes for a fairly compact device.

On the back there’s a trio of cameras, including one that can shoot 64MP, and around the front there’s a 10MP selfie shooter.

We of course reviewed the Samsung Galaxy S21 shortly before its release and it impressed us enough to see it find a place on many of our best phone lists. In the review, we made specific mention of its more affordable price (which is even more affordable with this deal), the fantastic flat display and the snappy performance. We were always big fans of the new design, which still feels modern and unique months after release.

Samsung Galaxy S21 for less than £500 This deal, which comes via eBay, gets you the phone for £492.99 when you use the discount code ‘CRIMBO15MM‘. This is an extra 15% off the previous price. eBay

Save 15%

£492.99 View Deal

In our glowing Samsung Galaxy S21 review we said “There are sacrifices yes, but this is still a great phone for a more enticing price. It has a lovely screen, a reliable camera and a slick new design that feels a little bit futuristic. The basics are here and they’re all done excellently.”