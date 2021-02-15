With £199 off, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is now cheaper than ever

Last week we reported on a swift £169 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, but the deal’s just got even better with an increased discount and a lower price.

Now available for just £399.99 – the same price as the iPhone SE 2 – the Galaxy S20 FE is an absolute bargain at this price, letting you get high-end specs for the same price as a budget phone. If ever there was a time to upgrade, this is it.

Releasing near the tail-end of last year, the S20 FE seemed to come out of nowhere but it quickly became one of our favourite Android phones of the year, let alone one of the best Samsung phones of recent memory.

So why all the fuss? Well, at its original price of £599, the S20 FE managed to cram in a lot of the same specs that you’d find on a much more expensive handheld. For starters, the 6.5-inch OLED display is great for watching content on the go, and the 120Hz refresh rate ensures that moving through apps and menus is a total breeze.

Flip the phone over and you’ll find a total of three rear-end cameras, a 12MP dual pixel sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide and a 8MP 3x tele camera with OIS. As you might expect from a Samsung device, the S20 FE takes some fantastically Instagram-ready shots that pop with vibrant colours and a fair amount of sharpness.

In our final verdict for the S20 FE, we gave the phone a high 4.5/5 rating and a well-earned Trusted Reviews Recommended badge. Deputy Editor Max Parker wrote: “I can’t say enough good things about the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and if you want a phone that feels very much like a flagship without spending over £699 then this is the best that’s currently on offer.”

Bear in mind that while there is a faster 5G version of the Galaxy S20 FE available, this is not it. The model featured is the 4G option which is still well-worth picking up at this price.

With only just a few S20 FE’s still left in stock at this superb price, it’s best not to wait around if you want to make use of this incredible deal.

