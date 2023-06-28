We’ve spotted the best Sony Xperia 1 V deal

If you’re keen on going all-in with your next smartphone, then this Sony Xperia 1 V deal could be for you.

Sony’s latest flagship is characteristically expensive, but Mobile Phones Direct is offering a way to significantly lighten the load. Sign up for the following deal and you’ll get the Xperia 1 V on a 24 month O2 contract with unlimited data for £55 a month, with an up front fee of £89.

Unlimited data

£55 a month, £89 up front View Deal

Is that what anyone in their right mind would term cheap? Certainly not, but then you don’t go shopping for a Sony Xperia 1 V if you’re seeking to cut corners. It costs £1,299 if you’re buying outright, and Sony earns that price tag by throwing everything but the kitchen sink in.

Stand-out features include a unique 6.5-inch 4K OLED display, as well as a stand-out camera system that offers a genuine variable optical zoom range of between 3.5x and 5.2x. Indeed, this phone is particularly photographer-focused, with a dedicated two-stage shutter button and a unique (there’s that word again) grippy finish.

We like the phone an awful lot, despite its mammoth price tag. Our reviewer scored it 4.5 stars out of 5, concluding that “The Sony Xperia 1 V is a superb phone that barely puts a foot wrong. It’s lightning-fast with a great screen, enviable battery life and a superb camera array.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given its specialist nature and recent release, there are few deals available for the Xperia 1 V at the moment. This is definitely the Sony Xperia 1 V deal to consider if you’re looking to go all-in on your next phone.