Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

We’ve spotted the best Sony Xperia 1 V deal

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re keen on going all-in with your next smartphone, then this Sony Xperia 1 V deal could be for you.

Sony’s latest flagship is characteristically expensive, but Mobile Phones Direct is offering a way to significantly lighten the load. Sign up for the following deal and you’ll get the Xperia 1 V on a 24 month O2 contract with unlimited data for £55 a month, with an up front fee of £89.

Get the Sony Xperia 1 V with unlimited data for £55 a month

Get the Sony Xperia 1 V with unlimited data for £55 a month

Mobile Phones Direct is offering the shiny new Sony Xperia 1 V on contract with unlimited data for £55 a month, with an up front fee of £89.

  • Mobile Phones Direct
  • Unlimited data
  • £55 a month, £89 up front
View Deal

Is that what anyone in their right mind would term cheap? Certainly not, but then you don’t go shopping for a Sony Xperia 1 V if you’re seeking to cut corners. It costs £1,299 if you’re buying outright, and Sony earns that price tag by throwing everything but the kitchen sink in.

Stand-out features include a unique 6.5-inch 4K OLED display, as well as a stand-out camera system that offers a genuine variable optical zoom range of between 3.5x and 5.2x. Indeed, this phone is particularly photographer-focused, with a dedicated two-stage shutter button and a unique (there’s that word again) grippy finish.

We like the phone an awful lot, despite its mammoth price tag. Our reviewer scored it 4.5 stars out of 5, concluding that “The Sony Xperia 1 V is a superb phone that barely puts a foot wrong. It’s lightning-fast with a great screen, enviable battery life and a superb camera array.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given its specialist nature and recent release, there are few deals available for the Xperia 1 V at the moment. This is definitely the Sony Xperia 1 V deal to consider if you’re looking to go all-in on your next phone.

You might like…

Best camera phones 2023: The top choices we’ve tested and reviewed

Best camera phones 2023: The top choices we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 1 week ago
Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Lewis Painter 1 month ago
Sony Xperia 5 IV Review

Sony Xperia 5 IV Review

Lewis Painter 5 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.