Want a Pixel? This deal makes the 7 Pro affordable

The Pixel 7 Pro has been one of the best phones on the market for all of 2023, and now it’s also become affordable.

Google’s current flagship has always been well priced for the quality it offers, but Amazon’s latest discount drops it just outside mid-range territory.

The online retail behemoth is now selling the Pixel 7 Pro for just £699. That’s a saving of £150 on the £849 RRP, which represents a meaty 18% discount. You can pick between the Hazel, Snow, and Obsidian colours, too.

We rate the Pixel 7 Pro to be one of the very best phones that money can buy. We scored it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, calling it “a strong value proposition compared to other big smartphones available in 2023”. That was at full price, so you can imagine what we think now that the Pixel 7 Pro has become even more affordable.

So what makes the newly affordable Pixel 7 Pro so great? “It has a great camera, a smooth screen and a suite of software features that’ll make switching hard,” we said.

It offers the best camera system that Google has ever put in a phone, which is really saying something. Pixel shots tend to be bright, crisp, and contrasty, and the Pro also adds solid 5x telephoto shots into the equation.

Pixel phones also benefit from the cleanest and cleverest software around. That’s what you get when the maker of a phone also produces the operating system that runs on it – perfect hardware-software synergy.

All in all, this deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro one of the best smartphone buys of the moment.