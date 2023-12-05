Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Walmart has a Black Friday-beating Xbox Series X deal still running

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Three years after the Xbox Series X was released, the big price cuts are finally here. We can’t believe how cheap the console is at Walmart.

With no catches to speak of, Walmart is selling the Xbox Series X for just $349 right now. That’s £150 off the recommended price for the console and outstrips loads of Black Friday deals we saw last month.

Xbox Series X is somehow still $349 at Walmart

Xbox Series X is somehow still $349 at Walmart

There’s never been a better time to jump into current-gen console gaming. The Xbox Series X is $150 off the RRP at Walmart. For how long? Who knows.

You’ll get the 1TB Xbox Series X console with an Xbox Wireless Controller in the box, and there’s free next day delivery or local pickup.

We’re not quite sure why these all-time low prices are available on the Xbox Series X following the Black Friday sales. Perhaps it’s because Microsoft is once again hanging to Sony’s coat tails in the console wars, with a new PS5 Slim about to hit the market and liable to broaden the gap.

Perhaps the prices will stay low until after Christmas? Perhaps they’ll be gone as soon as a certain batch of stock sells out? Microsoft hasn’t announced a permanent price cut for the top Xbox hardware, so it’s difficult to believe the $349 price will be around long-team.

This deal isn’t quite as good as the bundle we saw on Friday offering Forza Horizon 5 with the console but considering that game is a Game Pass staple you aren’t missing out if you plan to subscribe to the all-you-can-eat gaming bundle.

The Xbox Series X it’s finally coming into its own thanks to a larger array of first party titles to enjoy. 2023 brought the long-awaited Starfield and the Forza Motorsport remake, both of which are available via the aforementioned Xbox Game Pass subscription.

So if you’re still playing on your trusty Xbox One, now might finally be the time to make the jump into the current generation hardware.

