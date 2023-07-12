Upgrade your vacuum with Prime Day’s Shark mega deal

For a Prime Day deal that most certainly doesn’t suck, check out this excellent Shark vacuum cleaner offer.

Amazon is selling the Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner (NZ690AMZUKT) for a Prime Exclusive Deal price of £159. That represents a huge saving of £140, or 47%, on the £299.99 RRP.

Knock £140 off the price of a Shark upright vacuum cleaner on Prime Day Amazon is selling the powerful Shark NZ690AMZUKT upright vacuum cleaner at a 47% discount for Prime Day. Amazon

The Shark NZ690AMZUKT is a powerful and capacious 750W, 1.1L upright vacuum cleaner that comes with anti hair wrap technology, a car detail kit, a pet tool, a crevice tool, and a multi-surface tool.

Shark’s modern hybrid approach to the classic upright corded vacuum cleaner means that you can lift a section away to clean stairs, sofas and the like. It really is the best of both worlds. It all comes in a limited edition jet black finish, too, and of course you get Shark’s generous 5-year guarantee.

All in all, it’s likely to represent a big upgrade on your current vacuum cleaner.

We reviewed the Shark NZ690UKTDB late last year and scored it 4 stars out of 5, concluding that this Black Friday special (in which Shark uses a slightly older design to maximise your bangs-per-buck) was “excellent value, especially considering the wide range of tools it ships with”.

Our reviewer found it to be powerful, extremely flexible, and capable of cleaning well on all surfaces. What more could you want from a vacuum cleaner?

If you’re after more Prime Day deals before the big day wraps up, check out our Prime Day live blog. It’s got all the offers you need to care about as the clock ticks down.