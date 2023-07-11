Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

This Prime Day AirPods Pro deal is almost too good to be true

Jon Mundy

Amazon is selling the AirPods Pro 2 at a scarcely believable price as part of Prime Day.

You don’t typically get massive money-off deals on top-end Apple stuff, but that just illustrates the power of Prime Day.

Prime subscribers can currently save £40, or 16%, on the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation), paying a mere £209 across Prime Day.

Save 16% on the AirPods Pro 2 this Prime Day

Amazon is selling the AirPods Pro 2 at a super-low £209 as part of Prime Day.

  • Amazon
  • Save £40
  • Now £209
If you’re an iPhone and/or Mac user looking for a classy personal audio boost, this is a deal you really should consider. We rate the AirPods Pro 2 extremely highly, having scored it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review.

These earbuds offer some of the best Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) around. They also sport a rich, warm sound signature with a nice wide sound stage.

Apple’s Spatial Audio offers the best implementation of such a thing in the business, if you like your sound to be extra-immersive. It can be particularly effective when watching movie content, in particular.

Needless to say, connectivity to Apple gear is second to none. You open up the compact case, and the AirPods Pro will instantly appear as ready to connect on the iPhone, iPad, or Mac that you’re using.

Android and Windows owners might want to consider a different set of earbuds, of course. We’ve got some advice on that front, with our Best Wireless Earbuds round-up offering some excellent alternatives.

Prime Day 2023 is running from July 11 to the end of play on July 12. We’re bringing you all of the best tech deals, which you can monitor on our Prime Day live blog.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy
