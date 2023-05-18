Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Motorola Edge 40 bargain gets you 250GB and a free Lenovo Smart Clock

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can already grab a bargain deal on the new Motorola Edge 40, with money off and a free Lenovo Smart Clock 2.

The following deal gives you the sparkly new Motorola Edge 40 on a 24 month contract, with a whopping 250GB of data, for just £24 a month, with no up front fee.

Note that you’ll need to send off to redeem the £144 cashback offer, otherwise you’ll be paying £30 a month. Even without that money off, this is a great deal.

Save £144 on the Motorola Edge 40 with a free Lenovo Smart Clock 2

Save £144 on the Motorola Edge 40 with a free Lenovo Smart Clock 2

You can already get the Motorola Edge 40 on a great contract deal, saving £144 overall and claiming a free Lenovo Smart Clock 2 and charger.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • Save £144
  • Free Lenovo Smart Clock 2
View Deal

Motorola is also offering a free Lenovo Smart Clock 2 (worth £79.99) with your Motorola Edge 40 purchase. Just fill this form in once you have your Motorola Edge 40, and you’ll get this neat smart clock, together with a complementary Lenovo wireless charging dock, for free.

This combo makes for the perfect bedside companion, offering a retro alarm clock vibe, but with Google Assistant smarts, a solid speaker, and easy phone charging.

As for the Motorola Edge 40 itself, we awarded it 4 stars out of 5 in our review. “Motorola has managed to deliver something that not only looks good and feels good in the hand, but a smartphone of substance,” we said. “The Edge 40 boasts a gorgeous display, a rear-facing camera just as capable in low light as daylight, fast charging and decent performance.”

Perhaps the standout component here is a 144Hz OLED display, which is unusually fluid as such things go. Charging is fast, courtesy of a 68W wired charger, while Motorola’s super-clean software is always welcome.

All in all, a total Motorola Edge 40 bargain.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Lewis Painter 1 month ago
Best cheap phones: Six fantastic affordable handsets

Best cheap phones: Six fantastic affordable handsets

Max Parker 1 month ago
Motorola Edge 40 Pro Review

Motorola Edge 40 Pro Review

Max Parker 1 month ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.