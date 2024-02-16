Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This limited time code just made the Apple Watch Ultra a steal

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

We don’t see the Apple Watch Ultra Under £500 very… well, ever, actually. This deal knocks a further £100 off an already-excellent deal.

Over at eBay, you can a first generation Apple Watch Ultra for as low as £466.99 with the code BUYBETTER25 at checkout.

Apple Watch Ultra for well below £500

Apple Watch Ultra for well below £500

The Apple Watch Ultra is available in ‘excellent’ refurbished condition from a trusted eBay seller. With the code BUYBETTER25 you can save another £100

  • eBay
  • USE CODE BUYBETTER25
  • £466.99
View Deal

This is a refurbished model in excellent condition that usually sells for £566.99 so you’re getting a pretty splendid saving here. There’s a maximum value of £100 on the coupon, hence it’s £466.99 overall. And shipping is free too.

This model has a 49mm titanium case and is Apple’s most rugged watch yet, designed to withstand the elements and the watery depths, and it offers battery life that’ll go the distance too. There’s GPS, LTE and it comes with a midnight ocean bands.

The offer isn’t from some fly-by-night eBayer either, the seller is the well-known Music Magpie, which has a 99.3% positive feedback rating from over 11 million sales on eBay. No surprise, it’s the world’s largest eBay seller.

If you’re wondering what the Excellent refurbished categorisation means, the seller says: “Fully tested and restored to factory settings by our in-house technicians. Excellent – This product is in excellent cosmetic condition with a minimum battery health of 85%. This item has been fully tested, restored to factory settings and is in excellent working order.”

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

The ultimate Apple Watch

Pros

  • Improved battery on previous Apple Watches
  • Surprisingly light design
  • Good sports tracking performance
  • Bigger, brighter Retina display

Cons

  • It’s not cheap
  • Design could be sleeker
  • Some outdoor features are a work in progress
  • New straps are a mixed bag

There’s a 30-day return policy (buyer pays postage) if you’re not happy, and there’s a 12 month warranty, so this is as risk-free as it comes.

The first-gen Apple Watch Ultra arrived in late 2022: Our reviewer concluded: “The Apple Watch Ultra is a great smartwatch that takes everything you get from the Series 8 and gives it a design and feature set update and greater battery life to make it a much better companion on hikes and long runs as well as for more extreme use in the watery depths.”

You might like…

Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs Apple Watch Ultra: Clash of the titans

Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs Apple Watch Ultra: Clash of the titans

Hannah Davies 2 months ago
Best Apple Watch 2024: Which Apple wearables are worth buying?

Best Apple Watch 2024: Which Apple wearables are worth buying?

Thomas Deehan 2 months ago
Apple Watch Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: How the high-end smartwatches compare

Apple Watch Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: How the high-end smartwatches compare

Peter Phelps 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words