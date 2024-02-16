This limited time code just made the Apple Watch Ultra a steal

We don’t see the Apple Watch Ultra Under £500 very… well, ever, actually. This deal knocks a further £100 off an already-excellent deal.

Over at eBay, you can a first generation Apple Watch Ultra for as low as £466.99 with the code BUYBETTER25 at checkout.

Apple Watch Ultra for well below £500 The Apple Watch Ultra is available in ‘excellent’ refurbished condition from a trusted eBay seller. With the code BUYBETTER25 you can save another £100 eBay

USE CODE BUYBETTER25

£466.99 View Deal

This is a refurbished model in excellent condition that usually sells for £566.99 so you’re getting a pretty splendid saving here. There’s a maximum value of £100 on the coupon, hence it’s £466.99 overall. And shipping is free too.

This model has a 49mm titanium case and is Apple’s most rugged watch yet, designed to withstand the elements and the watery depths, and it offers battery life that’ll go the distance too. There’s GPS, LTE and it comes with a midnight ocean bands.

The offer isn’t from some fly-by-night eBayer either, the seller is the well-known Music Magpie, which has a 99.3% positive feedback rating from over 11 million sales on eBay. No surprise, it’s the world’s largest eBay seller.

If you’re wondering what the Excellent refurbished categorisation means, the seller says: “Fully tested and restored to factory settings by our in-house technicians. Excellent – This product is in excellent cosmetic condition with a minimum battery health of 85%. This item has been fully tested, restored to factory settings and is in excellent working order.”

The ultimate Apple Watch Pros Improved battery on previous Apple Watches

Surprisingly light design

Good sports tracking performance

Bigger, brighter Retina display Cons It’s not cheap

Design could be sleeker

Some outdoor features are a work in progress

New straps are a mixed bag

There’s a 30-day return policy (buyer pays postage) if you’re not happy, and there’s a 12 month warranty, so this is as risk-free as it comes.

The first-gen Apple Watch Ultra arrived in late 2022: Our reviewer concluded: “The Apple Watch Ultra is a great smartwatch that takes everything you get from the Series 8 and gives it a design and feature set update and greater battery life to make it a much better companion on hikes and long runs as well as for more extreme use in the watery depths.”