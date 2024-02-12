This John Lewis deal makes the iPhone 15 pointless

If you’re weighing up the choice between an iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, John Lewis is making the decision a little easier today.

The department store is offering an iPhone 15 Plus for just £799. That’s a £100 saving on the recommended price of the handset, which brings it down to the RRP of the standard iPhone 15.

£100 off the iPhone 15 Plus at John Lewis John Lewis has knocked a tidy £100 off the iPhone 15 Plus, bringing it down to the same £799 as the standard, smaller iPhone 15. John Lewis

Was £899

Now £799 View Deal

You can choose from each of the five colours (black, green, yellow, blue, and pink), you can get free standard UK mainland delivery, or you can click and collect. You’ll own the phone outright and you can pair it with the UK mobile network of your choosing.

The main difference between the two phones is the larger display size. The iPhone 15 Plus has a 6.7-inch display compared to the iPhone 15’s 6.1-inch display. That larger display also means room for a larger battery, with Apple advertising 26-hours of battery life on the iPhone 15 Plus, compared to 20-hours for the iPhone 15.

Elsewhere, the designs are similar and the cameras are exactly the same. Both models have a dual-camera array on the rear of the phone with a 48-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Both phones run on Apple’s A16 Bionic chipset, so there’s plenty of oomph.

The iPhone 15 Plus received a four star review from Trusted Reviews in November 2023 and we slapped a ‘Recommended’ badge on it for good measure. We’re fans of the large 6.7-inch display, exceptional camera performance ,and nice ergonomics that make it comfortable to hold.

Our final thoughts on Apple's entry-level big-screen iPhone Pros Large 6.7-inch OLED display

Exceptional camera performance

Rounded edges make it nice to hold Cons Display capped at 60Hz

No telephoto camera

Slow charging, even with USB-C connectivity

Our own Lewis Painter said you should buy the iPhone 15 Plus if you want a big screen phone without splashing out on the most expensive phone in the range, the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He wrote: “The size of the 6.7-inch display of the iPhone 15 Plus perfectly matches the iPhone 15 Pro Max, giving you the core big-screen experience without splashing out for the top-end model.

“It also still delivers the best battery life of any iPhone, with even hardcore use not fully draining the battery over a day.”