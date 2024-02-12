Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This John Lewis deal makes the iPhone 15 pointless

Chris Smith

If you’re weighing up the choice between an iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, John Lewis is making the decision a little easier today.

The department store is offering an iPhone 15 Plus for just £799. That’s a £100 saving on the recommended price of the handset, which brings it down to the RRP of the standard iPhone 15.

You can choose from each of the five colours (black, green, yellow, blue, and pink), you can get free standard UK mainland delivery, or you can click and collect. You’ll own the phone outright and you can pair it with the UK mobile network of your choosing.

The main difference between the two phones is the larger display size. The iPhone 15 Plus has a 6.7-inch display compared to the iPhone 15’s 6.1-inch display. That larger display also means room for a larger battery, with Apple advertising 26-hours of battery life on the iPhone 15 Plus, compared to 20-hours for the iPhone 15.

Elsewhere, the designs are similar and the cameras are exactly the same. Both models have a dual-camera array on the rear of the phone with a 48-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Both phones run on Apple’s A16 Bionic chipset, so there’s plenty of oomph.

The iPhone 15 Plus received a four star review from Trusted Reviews in November 2023 and we slapped a ‘Recommended’ badge on it for good measure. We’re fans of the large 6.7-inch display, exceptional camera performance ,and nice ergonomics that make it comfortable to hold.

iPhone 15 Plus on a table
Recommended

Our final thoughts on Apple's entry-level big-screen iPhone

Pros

  • Large 6.7-inch OLED display
  • Exceptional camera performance
  • Rounded edges make it nice to hold

Cons

  • Display capped at 60Hz
  • No telephoto camera
  • Slow charging, even with USB-C connectivity

Our own Lewis Painter said you should buy the iPhone 15 Plus if you want a big screen phone without splashing out on the most expensive phone in the range, the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He wrote: “The size of the 6.7-inch display of the iPhone 15 Plus perfectly matches the iPhone 15 Pro Max, giving you the core big-screen experience without splashing out for the top-end model.

“It also still delivers the best battery life of any iPhone, with even hardcore use not fully draining the battery over a day.”

Chris Smith
Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

