This Galaxy S23 Plus deal is so good it might be a mistake

Jon Mundy

We’ve just seen a Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus deal that’s so good, it has us wondering if maybe Mobile Phones Direct made a mistake.

The deal gets you the 512GB iteration of Samsung’s super-sized flagship phone, on a 24 month O2 contract with 300GB of data, for just £29 a month and a £39 up front fee.

That all adds up to a price of £965. If you were to head over to the Samsung website and buy this model of the Galaxy S23 Plus outright, it would cost you £1,149.

So, that’s a saving of almost £200 straight of the bat, even before you consider that two-year contract with 300GB of monthly data, which itself is up from the usual 150GB provision.

Add in Mobile Phones Direct’s guaranteed £100 trade-in value for any old phone, and you’re looking at one tempting smartphone contract.

We liked the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus a lot when we reviewed it a few months ago, describing it as “A tempting, if not a little pricey, 2023 flagship smartphone”. With this contract offer, you can take that caveat out of the equation.

Otherwise, this is a great phone, essentially offering a super-sized take on the Galaxy S23. It’s got the same great design, performance, and triple camera system, but with a much larger 6.7-inch AMOLED display. Another benefit of that larger body is a bigger battery, with the Galaxy S23 Plus enjoying excellent stamina.

“This is a phone with a light, pocketable body; a big, bright screen and excellent performance,” we concluded. “Software updates are promised for years, the camera is reliable and the battery life is very good.”

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

