This Galaxy S23 Plus deal is so good it might be a mistake

We’ve just seen a Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus deal that’s so good, it has us wondering if maybe Mobile Phones Direct made a mistake.

The deal gets you the 512GB iteration of Samsung’s super-sized flagship phone, on a 24 month O2 contract with 300GB of data, for just £29 a month and a £39 up front fee.

That all adds up to a price of £965. If you were to head over to the Samsung website and buy this model of the Galaxy S23 Plus outright, it would cost you £1,149.

So, that’s a saving of almost £200 straight of the bat, even before you consider that two-year contract with 300GB of monthly data, which itself is up from the usual 150GB provision.

Add in Mobile Phones Direct’s guaranteed £100 trade-in value for any old phone, and you’re looking at one tempting smartphone contract.

We liked the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus a lot when we reviewed it a few months ago, describing it as “A tempting, if not a little pricey, 2023 flagship smartphone”. With this contract offer, you can take that caveat out of the equation.

Otherwise, this is a great phone, essentially offering a super-sized take on the Galaxy S23. It’s got the same great design, performance, and triple camera system, but with a much larger 6.7-inch AMOLED display. Another benefit of that larger body is a bigger battery, with the Galaxy S23 Plus enjoying excellent stamina.

“This is a phone with a light, pocketable body; a big, bright screen and excellent performance,” we concluded. “Software updates are promised for years, the camera is reliable and the battery life is very good.”