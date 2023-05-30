Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

This Galaxy S23 deal destroys the iPhone 14

Jon Mundy

Never mind the iPhone 14, this contract deal on the Samsung Galaxy S23 is one of the best deals we’ve seen for a phone of this class.

The deal gives you a Galaxy S23 on a 24 month contract with a whopping 200GB of data for just £34 a month. There’s a small up front payment of £39.

When you total that up, it comes to a price of £855. The Samsung Galaxy S23 on its own typically retails for £849. As a value proposition, this Galaxy S23 deal is pretty wild.

We’re big fans of what Samsung is offering with this year’s compact flagship. We gave the Galaxy S23 a 4.5-star review, praising its “pocketable, minimalistic design” and its all-day battery life. You also get genuine flagship performance, which hasn’t always been the case with Samsung’s top phones – at least here in the UK.

Samsung’s displays are always on point, and that’s certainly the case with the Galaxy S23 and its 6.1-inch 120Hz AMOLED. The camera system, meanwhile, is led by a very good 50MP wide sensor that produces well-lit, detailed shots in both well-lit and low-light environments.

You also get a 10MP 3x telephoto with OIS, which is something most phones in this category (including the iPhone 14) notoriously lack.

It’s a great-value phone even at full price, but as part of this contract deal the Samsung Galaxy S23 is a total steal. As we’ve mentioned, you get 200 GB of data as part of the offer, which is a bump from the usual 150GB. Either way, it’s way more data than the vast majority of people will need in a month.

