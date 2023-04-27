 large image

This Galaxy S23 deal comes with a £300 Adidas voucher

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

As novel but generous offers go, this Samsung Galaxy S23 deal takes the biscuit, with a £300 Adidas voucher up for grabs.

Samsung UK is currently running an interesting deal on its Galaxy S23 flagship. Purchase the compact smartphone outright directly through the manufacturer’s website, and you’ll be given £300-worth of credit to spend on the Adidas website.

Get a £300 Adidas voucher with your Galaxy S23

Samsung is offering a £300 Adidas voucher when you purchase a Galaxy S23 smartphone.

  • Samsung
  • £300 Adidas voucher
  • From £849
View Deal

Besides the Galaxy S23, you can also buy a Galaxy S23 Plus or an S23 Ultra. The offer is running until May 30, so you’ve got about a month to take Samsung and Adidas up on it.

It’s a great deal, but you really don’t need to take this as an inducement to buy the Galaxy S23. It’s a brilliant phone, and one that we awarded 4.5 stars in our review.

“The Samsung Galaxy S23 remains an excellent compact choice without much compromise, boasting top-end performance, versatile camera chops and, for the first time, true all-day battery life”, we concluded.

We’re big fans of the phone’s combination of top level specification with an unusually compact form factor. You simply don’t get such a mix very often in the Android space.

You also get all-day battery life, which isn’t always a given in smaller phones.

On the camera front, Samsung gives you a complete selection of three sensors, including a 3x telephoto. That’s often the first component to go when a manufacturer wants to offer a smaller smartphone.

All in all, it’ll be a great phone to carry around with you when you head out for a workout with your brand new Adidas clobber.

