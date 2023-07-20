Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Galaxy S22 unlimited data deal is almost too good to be true

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

This is a sneaky good deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone, which demands your attention if you’re looking for a smaller handset with loads of data.

Mobile Phones Direct will give you a Galaxy S22 with unlimited data for just £27 a month. That’s all the data you can drink down, unlimited messages, unlimited minutes and no upfront cost. The deal is on Three’s 5G network and it’s for the 128GB version of the phone in an attractive green shade.

The S22 might be the previous generation of the phone, but in truth it’s not all that different from the more recent S23. It retains the pocketable minimalistic design, the strong and versatile camera and proper flagship performance.

Plus, it too has access to the latest version of Android 13 with the prospect of an update to Android 14 later this year.

We updated our review of the Samsung Galaxy S22 a couple of months back, and concluded it “remains an excellent phone with super performance and an excellent camera being the highlights.”

It retains a four-star score for its triple camera system (50-megapixel main camera, 10-megapixel telephoto, and 12-megapixel ultrawide), 6.1-inch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a really robust build quality thanks to the Gorilla Glass Victus+ screen and an IP68 rating. So, it’s built to last.

We’re not overly pleased with the middling battery life, but it’s an excellent package in the main. So, if you’re looking for a small phone, with good performance and a really reliable camera, this deal is definitely for you.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

