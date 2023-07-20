This Galaxy S22 unlimited data deal is almost too good to be true

This is a sneaky good deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone, which demands your attention if you’re looking for a smaller handset with loads of data.

Mobile Phones Direct will give you a Galaxy S22 with unlimited data for just £27 a month. That’s all the data you can drink down, unlimited messages, unlimited minutes and no upfront cost. The deal is on Three’s 5G network and it’s for the 128GB version of the phone in an attractive green shade.

Unlimited data

£27 a month View Deal

The S22 might be the previous generation of the phone, but in truth it’s not all that different from the more recent S23. It retains the pocketable minimalistic design, the strong and versatile camera and proper flagship performance.

Plus, it too has access to the latest version of Android 13 with the prospect of an update to Android 14 later this year.

We updated our review of the Samsung Galaxy S22 a couple of months back, and concluded it “remains an excellent phone with super performance and an excellent camera being the highlights.”

It retains a four-star score for its triple camera system (50-megapixel main camera, 10-megapixel telephoto, and 12-megapixel ultrawide), 6.1-inch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a really robust build quality thanks to the Gorilla Glass Victus+ screen and an IP68 rating. So, it’s built to last.

We’re not overly pleased with the middling battery life, but it’s an excellent package in the main. So, if you’re looking for a small phone, with good performance and a really reliable camera, this deal is definitely for you.