This fantastic iPhone 14 deal gets you 100GB of data

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re after an affordable iPhone 14 contract deal with a stack of data, check out this offer.

It gets you the popular phone, in any colour you like (including the latest yellow), on a 24 month iD Mobile contract with 100GB of monthly data. The price you’ll pay for that meaty contract is just £33.99 a month, with a £39 up front payment.

It’s worth noting that this deal essentially doubles your storage, as this price would typically get you 50GB of monthly data. Suffice to say, 100GB is more than enough for the vast majority of people. Just check your own monthly data allowance on your network’s app.

The iPhone 14 itself surely needs no introduction. It’s pretty much the most popular phone on the market right now.

We gave the phone a positive 4-star review late last year. Having gone back and checked more recently, our view still holds up. The iPhone 14 remains “a great phone with a top camera, good battery life and all the iOS benefits”.

True, it’s a fairly moderate upgrade on the iPhone 13 before it, but we doubt many people will be looking to upgrade from that phone anyway. Apple builds its phones to last a good few years, after all.

For everyone else, we noted in our review that “you will notice numerous benefits if you’re coming from an older model”. That includes excellent performance, a superb camera that takes top notch photos and videos, and some of the slickest software in the business.

Apple has also added a couple of reassuring safety features, including Crash Detection, which knows when you’ve been in a car crash and contacts emergency services on our behalf.

Emergency SOS, meanwhile, lets you call for help even when you’re out of mobile or Wi-Fi range, courtesy of satellite connectivity.

It’s a great all-round phone, and this is a great all-round contract offer. If you’re after a compelling iPhone 14 contract deal, this is a good ‘un.

