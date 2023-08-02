Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This deal gets you two Echo Show 5s for the price of one

Argos is offering a great deal that gives you two Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation) smart displays for the price of one.

Click on the deal below, then scroll down to or click on ‘Special Offers’. You’ll see the option to ‘Buy 2 Echo Show 5 3rd Gen for £89.98’, which is the same price as it typically costs to buy one.

Hit the ‘Choose Item’ button and add the speaker colour that you want. You’ll see the whopping £90 saving applied straight away, with the price dropping from £179.98 to £89.98. What a bargain.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation) isn’t an old or outdated product either. It only launched a couple of months ago.

We gave it a very positive 4-star review, concluding that it was “the best small smart display available”. It serves particularly well as a smart bedside companion, we found, with intuitive alarm functions and a nicely dimmable scree.

Talking of which, the 5.5-inch display is bright and easy to read, while we found the speaker element to be “more than good enough for voice replies and video chats”. There’s a faster processor on board compared to previous models, so response times are up to 20% snappier.

One of the few criticisms we had for the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation) was that it was a bit too expensive following a considerable price hike over the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation). Even that complaint falls by the wayside in light of this 2-for-1 Echo Show 5 deal, however.

