This deal gets you free Galaxy Buds with the Samsung Galaxy A55

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is hot off the production line and you can already grab a fantastic deal on this mid-range beauty and get some Galaxy Buds FE thrown in for free.

Mobiles UK is selling the Galaxy A55 5G with 100GB for just £19.99 a month. The phone itself is yours for an upfront fee of just £49. Considering it costs £449 to buy off contract, you’re getting a steal here.

Galaxy A55 5G with free Galaxy Buds FE

Galaxy A55 5G with free Galaxy Buds FE

Samsung’s new Galaxy A55 5G can be grabbed with 100GB of data for just £19.99 a month with 100GB of 5G data a month. You’ll also get the Galaxy Buds FE for free.

However, the Galaxy Buds FE on the house are the real cherry atop the cake here. They’re worth £99 on their own and they’ll be shipped with the phone. No need to claim via a coupon post-purchase.

The contract is for two years and it also comes with unlimited texts and minutes. The phone itself has 128GB of storage and comes in the Awesome Ice Blue shade.

The 24-month deal is on the iD Mobile network. If you’re unfamiliar, it’s a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) owned by Carphone Warehouse. This MVNO uses the Three Mobile infrastructure so you’ll get the same level of speed and service and access to lots of juicy 5G data.

We haven’t completed our review of the A55 5G yet, but it’s the successor to the excellent A54 5G. It offers a broadly similar design while retaining the OIS-enabled 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide and 5-megapixel macro snapper.

The cameras have been upgraded with the newer version of the Nightography technology that Samsung says takes clearer and more vibrant photos even in poor lighting conditions.

There’s an upgraded processor, with the Exynos 1480 chipset and 8GB of RAM doing the heavy lifting. There’s also support for Samsung’s Knox security tech and the promise of four Android operating system updates and five years of security patches. You can compare all the Galaxy A55 vs A54 upgrades here.

As for the Galaxy Buds FE, they may not hit the heights of the full-fat Galaxy Buds, but our reviewer reckons they’re “a good choice if you want a sensibly priced pair of earphones with active noise cancellation and don’t mind trading some balance for bass.”

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

