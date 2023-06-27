This cordless Shark vacuum has a massive £250 off right now

Anyone shopping for a new cordless vacuum cleaner and hoping for a killer deal should check out this Shark offer.

The vacuum cleaner brand runs an official storefront on eBay, where you can pick up some absolute gems. This one for the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Pet Vacuum IZ300UKT really stands out.

It gets you the Shark IZ300UKT for just £179, which is a huge saving of £250.99, or 58%, on the £429.99 RRP. It comes from Shark’s official eBay outlet.

This is a certified refurbished model, which means that it’s a returned product that has been “professionally checked, cleaned and restored”. You might have a few cosmetic nicks and scratches, and you might not get the product in its original packaging, but these items are guaranteed to be in full working order. You’ll even get a full 1 year guarantee for peace of mind.

We haven’t reviewed the Shark IZ300UKT specifically, but a lot of Shark vacuum cleaners have passed through TR towers, and we rate them all. For example, we gave the similar Shark IZ320UKT the full 5 out of 5 review treatment, calling it “an incredible cordless stick vacuum cleaner”.

The Shark IZ420UKT and the Shark ICZ300UKT have also received our maximum score in recent years. That should tell you that this is a trusted brand that turns out consistently high quality vacuum cleaners.

We’ve always liked the value-for-money angle taken by the company, certainly compared to key rival Dyson, but this deal for the Shark IZ300UKT goes above and beyond.