This Asus ROG Phone 6 price crash is too good to miss

The Asus ROG Phone 6 can now be had for a temptingly low price.

Amazon is now selling the higher-end variant of the Asus ROG Phone 6, with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage, for a price of just £827.08. That’s a 17% saving on its £999 RRP, while it was still selling for £938 as recently as the end of March.

It may have been on the market for just under a year (and is about to be superseded by the Asus ROG Phone 7), but it’s still one of the finest gaming phones on the market. Indeed, the ROG Phone 7 is mighty similar in terms of specs and design.

While we didn’t review the ROG Phone 6 itself, we did review the very similar Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro and its subsequent variant the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, and found both to be excellent.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro is essentially the same phone as the Asus ROG Phone 6, with the same 6.78-inch 165Hz AMOLED display, the same Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, and the same GameCool 6 cooling system that enables that chip to remain at full pelt during extended gaming sessions.

Both phones share the same camera system, led by a 50MP SONY IMX766 main sensor.

You also get the same dual front-facing speakers and high-end X-axis vibration motor, and even the same dimensions. The only real difference is a (slightly gimmicky) ROG Vision color PMOLED display on the back.

All of which is to say that when we gave the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro a 4.5-star score and called it “a brilliant gaming experience thanks to its responsive screen, excellent performance standards, and large battery”, you can apply those exact same comments to the ROG Phone 6.