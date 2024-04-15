This Apple Watch deal gets you cellular connectivity for an extra £10

The Apple Watch SE 2 represents the best value in a smartwatch from Apple, but this deal makes it easier to leave your iPhone at home.

The retailer AO is selling the 40mm Apple Watch SE 2with GPS and Cellular for £229. That’s £60 off what Apple asks for this model and, significantly, just £10 more than Apple wants for the GPS version. The sale is on the starlight colour variety.

The difference is important. With the Cellular version you can add the Apple Watch to your mobile plan (for a fee depending on who your carrier is), enabling you to enjoy connectivity on the go, independently of your iPhone.

The GPS version requires the connected iPhone to be on your person at all times. So, for example, if you’re going out for a run, you can stream music, receive messages and access maps on the go without carting your heavy iPhone in your pocket.

Excellent entry-level wearable Pros Plenty of the best Apple Watch features in a cheaper package

Excellent software

Wide customisation options

Accurate tracking Cons Slow charging

No always-on display

As for the Apple Watch SE itself, this is the second generation model, which is ideal if you want all the key functionality of an Apple Watch without the pricy, flashy features. Our reviewer points out you’ll get all the benefits of excellent software, GPS, work out modes, key apps and loads more, making it a great first smartwatch for those on iOS.

It doesn’t have an always-on display though, so if that’s something you’re keen on, you might need to look elsewhere, such as at the Apple Watch Series 9.

We gave the Apple Watch SE 2 a 4.5 star score from a possible 5, concluding: “The Apple Watch SE 2 is a basic, affordable and very good smartwatch for iOS users.”