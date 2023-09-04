Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

These Bowers and Wilkins ANC headphones are now a bargain price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The stylish B&W PX7 S2 noisecancelling headphones are currently available at a price worth shouting about.

John Lewis is selling the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Series 2 for just £279.99, which is £100 off the previous price.

You can grab these headphones, which offer active noise cancelling in Navy (the most attractive shade in our view and exclusive to John Lewis), Grey, and Black colours.

We’re massive fans of this second-generation, refined set of B&W cans, which have been on sale for just over a year now.

We loved the engaging, expressive performance from the new 40mm Bio Cellulose driver, and the excellent wireless connectivity, and effective noise cancellation. They’re more comfortable than the original PX7 model and they just look lovely. There’s also faster charging and support for aptX Adaptive Bluetooth.

They aren’t our absolute favourites in terms of noise cancelling, but the sound is amazing and currently the price is right. We scored them at 4.5 out of a possible 5 and slapped a Trusted Reviews ‘Recommended’ badge on them for good measure.

Our A/V Editor Kob Monney concluded: “Excellent sound, terrific wireless performance, great aesthetics and effective noise cancellation – the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 headphones improve upon the PX7 in a number of ways. Sony and Bose beat them for noise cancellation, but the Px7 S2 offer one of the finer listening experiences at their price.”

We advised these were a great buy if you want terrific audio performance because there simply “aren’t many headphones that can hold a candle to the sound quality of the Px7 S2.”

