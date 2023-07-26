Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

These 5-star LG earbuds are now less than half price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The LG Tone Free UFP8, which we gave the full 5-star treatment, are now selling for less than half their launch price.

Amazon is selling these clever earbuds for just £64.99. That’s a 27% drop on the median price of £89.52, and way less than the £179.99 launch price.

You’ll have to accept the ‘buds in somewhat divisive gold colour – the other shades are still selling for way more money – but given the huge saving that’s on offer here, it’s a small price to pay.

Get the LG Tone Free UFP8 for less than half-price

Get the LG Tone Free UFP8 for less than half-price

The excellent LG Tone Free UFP8 earphones are currently selling for less than half their RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Less than half-price
  • Now £64.99
View Deal

As we’ve already mentioned, we awarded the LG Tone Free UFP8 top marks in our review last year, concluding that they were “some of the best earbuds under £200”.

“Even now, it’s hard to believe everything that the LG Tone Free UFP8 include for the price: ANC, 3D Sound Stage, UV light cleaning, Ambient mode and an updated design that better fits your ears during a workout,” we said.

That UV light cleaning system utilises ultraviolet light within the case to cleanse the earbuds of bacteria while charging. Clever.

3D Sound Stage, meanwhile, adds a load of energy to your favourite tracks, making them feel like a secret gig has been arranged just for you.

Even without such tricks, the UFP8 offers excellent sound quality, partly thanks to LG’s partnership with legendary UK audio specialist Meridian.

Add in strong active noise cancellation (ANC), and you have one of the most overlooked and under-sung sets of earphones on the market. At this current price, they’re an absolute steal.

You might like…

Best Wireless Headphones: The best over-ear, on-ear and ANC earbuds

Best Wireless Headphones: The best over-ear, on-ear and ANC earbuds

Kob Monney 4 weeks ago
Best Headphones 2023: The top pairs we’ve tested

Best Headphones 2023: The top pairs we’ve tested

Kob Monney 1 month ago
Best Wireless Earbuds: Amazing true wireless sound

Best Wireless Earbuds: Amazing true wireless sound

Kob Monney 1 month ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.