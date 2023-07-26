These 5-star LG earbuds are now less than half price

The LG Tone Free UFP8, which we gave the full 5-star treatment, are now selling for less than half their launch price.

Amazon is selling these clever earbuds for just £64.99. That’s a 27% drop on the median price of £89.52, and way less than the £179.99 launch price.

You’ll have to accept the ‘buds in somewhat divisive gold colour – the other shades are still selling for way more money – but given the huge saving that’s on offer here, it’s a small price to pay.

As we’ve already mentioned, we awarded the LG Tone Free UFP8 top marks in our review last year, concluding that they were “some of the best earbuds under £200”.

“Even now, it’s hard to believe everything that the LG Tone Free UFP8 include for the price: ANC, 3D Sound Stage, UV light cleaning, Ambient mode and an updated design that better fits your ears during a workout,” we said.

That UV light cleaning system utilises ultraviolet light within the case to cleanse the earbuds of bacteria while charging. Clever.

3D Sound Stage, meanwhile, adds a load of energy to your favourite tracks, making them feel like a secret gig has been arranged just for you.

Even without such tricks, the UFP8 offers excellent sound quality, partly thanks to LG’s partnership with legendary UK audio specialist Meridian.

Add in strong active noise cancellation (ANC), and you have one of the most overlooked and under-sung sets of earphones on the market. At this current price, they’re an absolute steal.