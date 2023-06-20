The S22 Ultra is now cheaper than the Galaxy S23

Anyone after a classy premium flagship phone on a knock-down contract offer should take note of this Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal, which makes it cheaper than the Galaxy S23.

Mobile Phones Direct is currently offering the Galaxy S22 Ultra on a 24 month O2 contract with 160GB of data. That’s double the usual data, but it’s the price being asked for this that’s really appealing.

All you’ll need to stump up is £30 a month, with an up front fee of £19. That amounts to a total price of just £739, which makes the Galaxy S22 Ultra significantly cheaper than the £849 Samsung Galaxy S23.

Yes, the latter is a newer phone with a slightly faster processor, but that’s literally the only way in which it’s superior, unless you’re specifically looking for a more compact flagship.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a bigger, sharper 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, a superior quad-camera system (including a dedicated 10x periscope lens), and an integrated S Pen stylus for note taking and sketching.

We gave the Galaxy S22 Ultra the full 4.5-star review treatment at the time, and have subsequently found that it still stands up to scrutiny today. “It may be a year old, but the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is still a tempting phone with impressive capabilities in a rather large package,” we concluded in our recently revised review. “Most of it still works fantastically well, and importantly, it’s dropped in price since the release of the S23 Ultra.”

That price has dropped even further since we wrote those words, in the shape of this Mobile Phones Direct contract offer. It’s an absolute giveaway.