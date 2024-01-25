Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Pixel Fold is now less than half price with this Giffgaff deal

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Pixel Fold brand new was prohibitively priced by Google, so this ‘Like New’ refurbished model at less than half price is much more tempting.

Giffgaff is offering a Pixel Fold Refurbished Like New for £849 in the attractive Porcelain shade and with 256GB of storage space. Brand new it costs £1,749.

Pixel Fold is Google’s first foldable phone and this giffgaff deal represents a great chance to acquire one for a reasonable £849 price. Brand new, it’s £1,749.

  • New: £1,749
  • Like New: £849
In giffgaff parlance ‘Like New’ means it looks brand new with no visible scratches on the screen or body. So, essentially, it’s been used very, very lightly.

You might have questions about giffgaff. It is a mobile virtual network operator, but it’s powered by the O2 network, meaning you’ll get 5G data and all plans come with unlimited data and minutes too.

If you’re a little bit concerned about buying a refurbished phone, perhaps the 24-month warranty from giffgaff will set your mind at ease. Before it goes out to you there’s a 30-point health check of the phone, and battery life will be at least 80% of its original capacity. All phones have been professionally data-wiped too.

If you’re a first time giffgaff user, you’ll need to buy a data plan to go with it with a minimum value of £10 for 20GB.

However, this is a monthly rolling fee and there’s absolutely no contract or commitment. You’ve also got 21-days to change your mind with no quibbles over the return.

You can take out a longer contract if you wish, and that £10 a month for 18 months will get you 25GB of data per month.

The Pixel Fold came out in the summer of 2023 as the first foldable in the Pixel range, but the asking price almost made it a struggle to justify despite the super thin design, excellent cameras and the clean version of Android.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Google Pixel Fold is a good-looking alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but with issues with the hinge, crease and more, it’s clear that it’s a first-gen device with improvements needed. It would’ve been somewhat more acceptable had the price not been quite so high, putting off all but the most dedicated Pixel fans.”

