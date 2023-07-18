The Pixel Buds Pro are now cheaper than they were during Prime Day

The Pixel Buds Pro have dropped to a cheaper price than they were selling for on Prime Day, which is quite a deal.

This time last week we were bombarding you with great deals on the best tech as part of Amazon’s Prime Day event. One of those was for the brilliant Pixel Buds Pro, but Amazon has just one-upped itself with an even cheaper Pixel Buds Pro deal.

While the Pixel Buds Pro dropped to £124 during Prime Day, the price has now fallen even further to £115.42. That’s a 36% saving on the £179.99 RRP.

Save 36% on the Google Pixel Buds Pro Amazon is selling the Google Pixel Buds Pro for £115.42 – a cheaper price than they were going for on Prime Day. Amazon

Save 36%

Now £115.42 View Deal

We gave the Pixel Buds Pro a glowing 4-star review when they launched last year. “The Google Pixel Buds Pro sound good, with particular strength in bassy tracks and the ANC works well,” we concluded. “There’s also a wealth of nice extras, like wireless charging, multipoint support and tight Android integration.”

Sound quality has taken a big step forward from previous Google earbuds, with an overall profile that’s pretty much a match for the Apple AirPods Pro. You don’t get much in the way of EQ customisation options, but you do get a nicely balanced sound that should appeal to most ears.

They’re extremely comfortable, sport excellent battery life, and the design is nice and neat. We also liked the Buds Pro case, which is small, rounded, soft to the touch, and slips into a front pocket without any issue.

If you’re an Android user, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are among the most intuitive and downright pleasant-to-live with earphones around, especially now that they’re so much cheaper.