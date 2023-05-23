The Pixel 7 Pro deal you’ve been waiting for is here

We’ve found an outstanding contract deal on one of the best smartphones on the market, the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

The deal gives you the Pixel 7 Pro on a 24 month iD contract with 50GB of data for a price of just £27.99 a month, with an up front fee of £149. That’s a total price over two years of £820.76, which is cheaper than the cost of the phone on its own.

Google’s current flagship phone has an RRP of £849, if you’re wondering.

Get the Pixel 7 Pro with 50GB of data for less than the RRP of the phone Sign up for the Pixel 7 Pro on contract, with 50GB of data, for a total cost of £820.76. That’s less than the phone’s RRP when buying outright. Mobiles.co.uk

50GB data

£27.99 a month, £149 up front View Deal

It’s still worth that money, too. We awarded the Pixel 7 Pro 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, and we stand by that score.

Having gone back and revised our appraisal in light of the 2023 breed of flagship rivals, we concluded: “The Google Pixel 7 Pro is a strong value proposition compared to other big smartphones available in 2023. It has a great camera, a smooth screen and a suite of software features that’ll make switching hard.”

The cameras really are the star of the show here, with a main 48MP sensor that captures exquisitely clear and contrasty shots in all lighting conditions.

You’re also getting a lovely premium design, as well as the best version of Android on the market. That last point cannot be overstated, with a series of rivals offering heavy custom UIs. Switching to a Pixel can feel like a breath of fresh air.

As we’ve just shown, we also rate the Pixel 7 Pro as a value proposition. With this latest deal, that value proposition gets even stronger.