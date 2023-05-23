Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Pixel 7 Pro deal you’ve been waiting for is here

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

We’ve found an outstanding contract deal on one of the best smartphones on the market, the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

The deal gives you the Pixel 7 Pro on a 24 month iD contract with 50GB of data for a price of just £27.99 a month, with an up front fee of £149. That’s a total price over two years of £820.76, which is cheaper than the cost of the phone on its own.

Google’s current flagship phone has an RRP of £849, if you’re wondering.

Get the Pixel 7 Pro with 50GB of data for less than the RRP of the phone

Get the Pixel 7 Pro with 50GB of data for less than the RRP of the phone

Sign up for the Pixel 7 Pro on contract, with 50GB of data, for a total cost of £820.76. That’s less than the phone’s RRP when buying outright.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • 50GB data
  • £27.99 a month, £149 up front
View Deal

It’s still worth that money, too. We awarded the Pixel 7 Pro 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, and we stand by that score.

Having gone back and revised our appraisal in light of the 2023 breed of flagship rivals, we concluded: “The Google Pixel 7 Pro is a strong value proposition compared to other big smartphones available in 2023. It has a great camera, a smooth screen and a suite of software features that’ll make switching hard.”

The cameras really are the star of the show here, with a main 48MP sensor that captures exquisitely clear and contrasty shots in all lighting conditions.

You’re also getting a lovely premium design, as well as the best version of Android on the market. That last point cannot be overstated, with a series of rivals offering heavy custom UIs. Switching to a Pixel can feel like a breath of fresh air.

As we’ve just shown, we also rate the Pixel 7 Pro as a value proposition. With this latest deal, that value proposition gets even stronger.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Lewis Painter 4 days ago
Google Pixel 7a Review

Google Pixel 7a Review

Max Parker 1 week ago
Google Pixel 7 Review

Google Pixel 7 Review

Peter Phelps 2 weeks ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.