The Pixel 6a just became even more of a bargain

The Pixel 6a has always been a bargain of a smartphone, but this contract deal makes it even more so.

Affordable Mobiles is offering the Pixel 6a on a 24 month contract with a healthy 30GB data allowance for just £14 a month, with no up front fee.

That’s a total price of just £336, which is cheaper than the phone’s £349 RRP when buying it outright.

Get the Pixel 6a on a 24 month contract with 30GB of data for just £14 a month, with no upfront fee.

The Pixel 6a might have been supplanted in the range by the Pixel 7a, but it remains an excellent proposition. In our 4-star review we called it “a small, powerful Android phone that’s more wallet-friendly next to Google’s other devices”.

You’re getting a phone with a neat design, a great camera for the money, and Google’s signature clean software. If you’re accustomed to using phones made by third party Android brands, you’ll find the Pixel 6a’s UI to be a blissfully crisp.

Running on Google’s custom Tensor chip, the Pixel 6a is plenty fast enough. It can also pull out some very smart tricks like real time transcription and the Magic Eraser camera tool, which lets you delete photo-bombers from your pictures.

We’ve referenced the camera already, but it really is a highlight here. “Most snaps taken with the Pixel 6a remain better than I’d expect at this price,” said Max in his review. Google’s signature image processing creates sharp, contrasty shots in a whole range of lighting conditions.

All of this for a price of £14 a month makes this Pixel 6a deal our go-to pick if you’re after a very good phone at a bargain price.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

