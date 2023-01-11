 large image

The Pixel 6a has plummeted to just £16 a month for a limited time

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can currently pick up the Pixel 6a on a 24 month contract for a price of just £16 per month – if you’re quick.

Affordable Mobiles is currently offering Google’s mid-range smartphone champ on a two year O2 contract for just £16 per month, with no up front fee.

The contract itself gets you unlimited texts and minutes and 4GB of data, up from the usual 2GB. It’s bit of a bargain all round, really.

Indeed, if you add up the total cost of the deal, it comes to £384. That’s a little less than the Pixel 6a’s RRP of £399. You’re essentially getting that contract for free here.

It’s not like the Pixel 6a is approaching the end of its life either, having only hit the market towards the end of July.

We were pretty impressed with the phone when we reviewed it at launch. We awarded it four stars out of five, describing it as “a small, powerful Android phone that’s more wallet-friendly next to Google’s other devices”.

We particularly appreciated its compact form factor and Google’s clean Android 13 software. Google has promised five years of updates too, so picking one up now is a future-proof prospect.

Undoubtedly the star component here, as ever with a Pixel phone, is the Pixel 6a’s camera. While dual 12MP sensors appears to be a pretty humble set-up, the images this phone kicks out punch well above their weight.

Basically, if you’re after a future-proof phone that takes awesome pictures, and you don’t have any spare money to make the purchase, this is the best deal for you. Don’t hang around, though, because this Pixel 6a price won’t last long.

