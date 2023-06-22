Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The perfect Pixel 7a deal just dropped

The Pixel 7a might just be the perfect phone for most people, and this might just be the perfect Pixel 7a deal.

Mobile Phones Direct is now selling the Pixel 7a with a 24 month Three contract, bundling in 30GB of monthly data, for a mere £19 a month. There’s no up front fee to pay whatsoever.

That’s a total price of £456, which is pretty much the same as the phone would cost you if you were to buy it outright. The benefits of spreading the cost over two years, plus of course that contract, are more than a mere bonus here.

Get the Pixel 7a on 30GB data contract for £19 a month

Pick up the Pixel 7a on a 24 month Three contract with 30GB of data for just £19 a month.

That’s the ‘perfect Pixel 7a deal’ part, but what do we mean when we say that the Pixel 7a is the perfect phone for most people? It’s not that it’s the most capable phone in any one department, more that it does everything most people could want of a phone for a very reasonable amount of money.

Up front you have a decent 6.1-inch OLED display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. This is wrapped up in a very tidy, appealing design that closely mirrors the more expensive Pixel 7.

Then there’s the power, which is provided by Google’s own Tensor G2 chip. This is the same processor that powers the flagship Pixel 7 Pro, so you just know that this phone is going to feel snappy for years to come.

The other thing people want to do with their phone is take pictures, and the Pixel 7a punches way above its weight on this front. Google’s image processing hocus-pocus ensures sharp, contrasty shots in all lighting conditions.

Google also lends its super-clean stock Android software, which is as good as it gets for clarity and timely updates.

You even get wireless charging this time around. Really, there’s very little to complain about, which is why we awarded the Pixel 7a 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review.

