The M2 MacBook Air is now cheaper than ever

Apple’s MacBook Air M2 is the finest ultra-portable laptop Apple has ever made, and right now you can get it for the lowest price we’ve seen.

Refurb specialist Hoxton Macs is selling a MacBook Air M2 in excellent condition for just £925 in the Starlight shade. That’s more than a £200 saving on the price of a brand new model (£1,149), which also comes with 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and an 8-core GPU. This is £20 less than the last time we featured this deal.

Lowest price on MacBook Air M2 A refurbished MacBook Air M2 in excellent condition is available for £925 right now. Just head on over to Hoxton Macs for a great deal on this ultra-portable laptop. Hoxton Macs

The MacBook Air itself is classified as being in “very good condition showing only light signs of use, such as light surface wear on the bottom edges of the device. Screen condition will be very good.”

You’ll also get a hardware warranty covering “any hardware issues with the device and its accessories,” and also free battery replacements if there are service or replacement warnings within that one year.

Hoxton Macs is a reputable dealer of refurbished Apple products and has a 4.9-star rating on Trustpilot from more than 2,000 reviews. You’ll also get free next day delivery in the UK with DPD Local offering you a time slot.

We absolutely love this MacBook Air M2 and its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina LED display and 1080p FaceTime HD camera that sits within a notch. This model also improves the port options to two Thunderbolt ports and brings the beloved MagSafe connector back. There’s also a full-size keyboard with a Touch ID sensor integrated for Apple Pay.

In our review of the MacBook Air M2, we gave the laptop a 4.5 star score from a possible five and slapped the prestigious Trusted Reviews ‘Recommended’ badge on for good measure.