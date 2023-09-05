The M2 MacBook Air has just had a juicy price drop

Apple’s MacBook Air M2 laptop is one of our absolute favourites out there and this sweet discount brings it down to a more manageable price.

Amazon UK is currently selling the 2022 MacBook Air with M2 for just £1,024.84 That’s £125 off the asking price of £1,149. This is for the 13.6-inch model with 256GB of SSD storage and 8GB of RAM.

MacBook Air M2 sets a juicy price cut Apple’s awesome MacBook Air M2 (2022) now hovers around that £1,000 sweet spot, making it one of the best laptops around. Amazon

Save £125

Now £1024.84 View Deal

If you’re about to head back to university, for instance, this is a nice way to save a few bucks. You can get a discount on all four colour options but the Silver and Space Grey versions offer the best savings. Act fast though because the stock levels are low.

The M2 version of the MacBook Air represented a long-awaited redesign for the classic ultraportable device. The M2 processor has an 8-core CPGU and an 8-core GPU offering big-time power, while you can get up to 18-hours of battery life.

That Retina display offers 500 nits of brightness and there’s improved FaceTime HD camera as well as a four-speaker array including spatial audio. Connectivity has improved too, with the return of the beloved MagSafe charging port, two USB-C Thunderbolt ports and a wired headphone jack.

In our review, we loved the fantastic performance, sleek updated design, excellent keyboard and trackpad and long battery life. We didn’t like the expense, because it started at £1,249. But it has since dropped £100 and is another £125 off with this Amazon deal.

Our reviewer concluded: “The MacBook Air M2 (2022) is an exceptional laptop. It’s fast, packs a great display and has a sleek design that borrows the modern looks of its pricier Pro sibling and makes it a load more portable.

“Battery life is strong enough for a busy work day and the M2 processor doesn’t just chew through basic tasks but is more than capable of running through more ‘pro’ tasks with ease.

“If this machine hovered around the £1000/$1000 mark it would be the best laptop without question, but at its current asking price it might be a little too pricey for many.”

Well, now it does hover around that mark, for a little while anyway.