The iPhone 14 just got another tasty price drop

Amazon has chopped a huge amount off the price of the iPhone 14.

Head on over to the online retail king right now and you’ll find Apple’s current reigning smartphone king, the iPhone 14, retailing for just £769. That’s a saving of £80 on the £849 RRP for the base 128GB model.

All of the original colours are available at this new price, but you won’t get quite the same saving if you have your eye on that flashy new yellow model. Even still, the latter is down to a tempting £794.

Suffice to say, any kind of saving on one of Apple’s top gizmos is pretty rare. A substantial 9% saving like this is even rarer.

We rated the iPhone 14 highly in our 4-star review. While it’s not a huge advance on the iPhone 13, it “still is a great phone with a top camera, good battery life and all the iOS benefits.”

It’s extremely fast, courtesy of Apple’s custom A15 Bionic processor, while Apple’s twin 12MP cameras continue to provide some of the best, most natural, and most dependable pictures in the business.

New for this model are a couple of safety-conscious features that should give you way more peace of mind than other phones. Emergency SOS lets you put out a call to emergency services even when you have no signal, thanks to a handy satellite link-up.

Crash Detection, meanwhile, will detect when you’re in an automobile accident and send out an automated SOS call.

At this price, you could say that the iPhone 14 was a safe bet.