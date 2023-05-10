The iPhone 14 just got a sneaky price cut

The iPhone 14 has received a healthy price cut as part of this Mobiles.co.uk contract deal.

Head over to the UK retailer and you’ll run into this little beauty: an iPhone 14, on a 24 month iD contract, for £32.99 a month with an up front fee of £79, which turns out to be quite a price cut.

That amounts to a total price of £870.76, which is only a little more than the £849 it costs to buy the phone outright.

Get an iPhone 14 on contract for £32.99 a month Get the iPhone 14 on a 24 month contract with 50GB of data for £32.99 a month with an up front fee of £79. Mobiles.co.uk

50GB of data

£32.99 a month, £79 up front. View Deal

Essentially, you’re getting the entire two year contract for £21.76 in total, which is nuts. Especially when you consider that the contract gives you unlimited texts and minutes and 50GB of data every month.

The iPhone 14, meanwhile, is as close to a sure fire bet as you can get right now. We gave it a strong 4-star review, calling it “a great phone with a top camera, good battery life and all the iOS benefits.”

It might not be all that different from the iPhone 13 before it, but it’s still a high class bit of kit. The camera is reliably excellent, the design is premium, and battery life is very good.

Meanwhile, Apple has added in a couple of clever safety features that you don’t get with older models. Emergency SOS lets you call for help via satellite when there’s no mobile signal (perfect for campers and climbers), while Crash Detection will send out an SOS when it senses you’ve been in a car accident.

Come on people, it’s an iPhone. You know what you’re getting. And at this price, there’s even less of a disappointment risk.