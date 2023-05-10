 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone 14 just got a sneaky price cut

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The iPhone 14 has received a healthy price cut as part of this Mobiles.co.uk contract deal.

Head over to the UK retailer and you’ll run into this little beauty: an iPhone 14, on a 24 month iD contract, for £32.99 a month with an up front fee of £79, which turns out to be quite a price cut.

That amounts to a total price of £870.76, which is only a little more than the £849 it costs to buy the phone outright.

Get an iPhone 14 on contract for £32.99 a month

Get an iPhone 14 on contract for £32.99 a month

Get the iPhone 14 on a 24 month contract with 50GB of data for £32.99 a month with an up front fee of £79.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • 50GB of data
  • £32.99 a month, £79 up front.
View Deal

Essentially, you’re getting the entire two year contract for £21.76 in total, which is nuts. Especially when you consider that the contract gives you unlimited texts and minutes and 50GB of data every month.

The iPhone 14, meanwhile, is as close to a sure fire bet as you can get right now. We gave it a strong 4-star review, calling it “a great phone with a top camera, good battery life and all the iOS benefits.”

It might not be all that different from the iPhone 13 before it, but it’s still a high class bit of kit. The camera is reliably excellent, the design is premium, and battery life is very good.

Meanwhile, Apple has added in a couple of clever safety features that you don’t get with older models. Emergency SOS lets you call for help via satellite when there’s no mobile signal (perfect for campers and climbers), while Crash Detection will send out an SOS when it senses you’ve been in a car accident.

Come on people, it’s an iPhone. You know what you’re getting. And at this price, there’s even less of a disappointment risk.

You might like…

Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple smartphones we’ve tested and reviewed

Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple smartphones we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 5 days ago
Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Lewis Painter 4 weeks ago
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review

Max Parker 3 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.